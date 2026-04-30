South Shore Loses a Trusted Builder

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

After more than a quarter of a century of building and remodeling, mostly in the South Shore area, Borman Construction is closing May 1.

While owners Mike and Lynda Messman — a residential contractor and general contractor, respectively — look forward to retirement, shutting down is bittersweet for them both.

“I still love the business and will definitely miss it,” said Mike, who oversees working with subcontractors in the field.

“Some of them have been with me for 20 years, and I know they’ll continue to have work. I’m worried about others, though.

I’ve enjoyed the relationships we’ve built with them and our customers.”

His wife of 55 years agrees.

“I’ll miss working side by side with Michael every day and interacting with customers to help them fulfill their visions,” she said, noting her expertise is in kitchens and baths. “Over the years, we’ve made so many good friends. Now it’s time for us to learn to relax and spend more time with our son, daughter and three grandkids.”

Customers share these sentiments.

“We’ve known Mike and Lynda for 45 years,” said Connie Lesko of Sun City Center. They’ve run their business the way they live their life — straightforward, honest and available. They treat every home project as if it were their own and do whatever it takes to satisfy the customer.

“I know this firsthand,” she continued. “They’ve handled more than one remodel for us, and I have very high expectations.”

Others echo that praise.

Cissy Barr, of Apollo Beach, hired the Messmans to do some major remodeling and new construction.

“Borman Construction’s quality of work and professionalism is unmatched in Hillsborough County,” she said. “It was such a pleasure to work with Mike and Lynda. They were both very conscientious when it came to details, and their construction knowledge is endless. We now enjoy a lifelong friendship.”

Apollo Beach resident Julia Baird had her home completely gutted and totally remodeled — Borman Construction’s largest residential job ever.

“It was great to work with Mike and Lynda,” she said. “They’re professional, trustworthy, responsive, patient and communicative, and their work met expectations. As reputable and knowledgeable as they are, their services will be hard to replicate. They’ll certainly be missed.”

The Messmans started out in 2000 bidding on homes in Tampa’s Seminole Heights on the courthouse steps, then rehabbing and selling them.

After obtaining their residential contractors licenses in 2001, they built their first home. Five years later, Lynda Messman acquired a general contractor’s license.

“Our first love is residential remodeling,” she said. “We actually remodeled our own home in early 2019.”

Over the years they’ve completed more than 550 jobs, and every one of them has been permitted. All of their subcontractors have been licensed and insured.

“We’ve never needed to advertise,” Lynda Messman said. “All of our work has come through word of mouth.”

As she and her husband step into retirement, they do so with full hearts and a lifetime of memories of the people they’ve worked with and the homes they’ve helped shape. Their legacy is more than finished projects. It’s one of craftsmanship, integrity and a personal touch that set them apart.

Borman Construction was more than a business to its customers, subcontractors and friends. It was Mike and Lynda — a steady, trusted presence in the South Shore community — and the impact they’ve had will be felt long after their tools are put away.