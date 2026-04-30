Side-splitting Comedy to Feature Southern-fried Humor

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Pelican Players Community Theater will present Farce of Nature, May 14-16, at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in Sun City Center. True to its title, the production promises non-stop hilarity with wild and unusual happenings, mistaken identities, frenzied confrontations, ridiculous disguises — and a surprising, exposed secret.

Written by the playwriting team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the play focuses on one chaotic day in the life of the Wilburns — owners of a struggling fishing lodge in the Ozarks — who find themselves juggling a Witness Protection snitch, a cop dressed as a maid, a discontented wife and a parade of outrageous unexpected guests.

Audiences can expect comedic chaos.

“Force of Nature is a laugh riot, and we can’t wait to bring it to you,” said Paul Ansell, the director. “We have a terrific ensemble cast, which includes Carol MacAlister as Wannelle, Wayne Keyes as D. Gene Wilburn and Diane Keyes as Jenna; Nina Rago as Maxie, Guy Bailey as Carmine and Bob Horvath as Ty; and Alesia Bischoff as Lola, Ron Banaszak as Sonny and Michelle Horvath as Roxanne.

They will keep you laughing from beginning to end as they introduce you to a long-suffering wife, a scatterbrained policewoman, mobsters, a struggling actor, a ruthless businessperson – and even a visit from some unwelcome wildlife.”

The production team includes assistant director Michele Whelan and stage manager Laurie Failing.

Audiences from Sun City Center and surrounding communities will have four opportunities to enjoy the show:

• Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 16 at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Don’t miss this side-splitting comedy with its unmistakable “southern-fried” humor.

Tickets are available at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening performances are $18, and the Saturday matinee is $15. They’ll also be sold at the door for cash only, with exact amounts appreciated.

Reserved cabaret-style and open bleacher seating are available. Guests may bring their own drinks and snacks.

The Kings Point Veterans Theater is in the North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

The Pelican Players Community Theater, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1981, is dedicated to promoting the dramatic arts through productions and educational activities. All profits benefit the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, administered by Community Foundation Tampa Bay, to help local students pursue their passion for the arts.