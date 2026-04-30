Beach Paws Dog Rescue Gives Forgotten Dogs a Second Chance

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

It takes a big heart to run a residential dog rescue, but it takes an even bigger one to welcome the injured, broken and overlooked. Jinger Gordon, founder of Beach Paw Dog Rescue in Apollo Beach, has such a heart.

“Their stories are just heartbreaking,” she said. “They been dumped by the roadside, hit by cars, abused or neglected. And some are simply surrendered.”

Among her recent rescues are an emaciated great Dane abandoned in a locked home, a 3-year-old schnauzer mix suffering from a head injury and a paralyzed mini doodle with a spinal injury who was found dumped on a Plant City roadside. The latter couldn’t walk when Gordon initially took him in, so she got him a full-support chair to help build up his hind muscles. He’s now able to walk on his own.

“I see the bad but so much good in between, Gordon said. “I do this because I love dogs. I want them to have a good home.”

She rescues and rehomes stray and trauma-affected dogs of all breeds from shelters in Hillsborough, Polk, Marion and Lee counties. When any of these facilities reach capacity, Beach Paws is among the hundreds of rescues they turn to for help. She pulls up to six dogs a week — and depending on their condition, they’re usually quickly adopted.

In addition to daily care and plenty of loving support, Gordon ensures all 25 of her current dogs receive any necessary medical treatment. Grants help occasionally, but most expenses are paid out of pocket. That’s where donations from the

community and fundraisers truly matter.

All of the dogs at Beach Paws Dog rescue must have the temperament to co-exist with each other. Most are mixed breeds.

Adoption fees depend on the dog and sometimes the amount of medical treatment they’ve needed. Gordon’s primary objective is to find them a stable, loving home.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Beach Paws Dog Rescue relies on cash donations, as well as cleaning supplies, treats and other much needed items. Your support helps give the dogs rescued by Beach Paws the second chance they deserve. To contribute — or to adopt your next best friend — visit the rescue’s Facebook page, check out its Amazon wish list or call 813-784-4169.