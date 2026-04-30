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Beach Paws Dog Rescue Gives Forgotten Dogs a Second Chance

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE
lekindle@aol.com

It takes a big heart to run a residential dog rescue, but it takes an even bigger one to welcome the injured, broken and overlooked. Jinger Gordon, founder of Beach Paw Dog Rescue in Apollo Beach, has such a heart.

JINGER GORDON PHOTO
Beach Paws Dog Rescue rehabilitated Large Marge, who was abandoned in a home and left without food or water. Initially described as a “bag of bones,” she was adopted three months later by a woman living on the state’s Space Coast and is happily thriving in her forever home

“Their stories are just heartbreaking,” she said. “They been dumped by the roadside, hit by cars, abused or neglected. And some are simply surrendered.”

Among her recent rescues are an emaciated great Dane abandoned in a locked home, a 3-year-old schnauzer mix suffering from a head injury and a paralyzed mini doodle with a spinal injury who was found dumped on a Plant City roadside. The latter couldn’t walk when Gordon initially took him in, so she got him a full-support chair to help build up his hind muscles. He’s now able to walk on his own.

“I see the bad but so much good in between, Gordon said. “I do this because I love dogs. I want them to have a good home.”
She rescues and rehomes stray and trauma-affected dogs of all breeds from shelters in Hillsborough, Polk, Marion and Lee counties. When any of these facilities reach capacity, Beach Paws is among the hundreds of rescues they turn to for help. She pulls up to six dogs a week — and depending on their condition, they’re usually quickly adopted.
In addition to daily care and plenty of loving support, Gordon ensures all 25 of her current dogs receive any necessary medical treatment. Grants help occasionally, but most expenses are paid out of pocket. That’s where donations from the

LOIS KINDLE PHOTO
Beach Paws Dog Rescue founder, Jinger Gordon, and Timmy, a 5-year-old mini doodle she pulled from the PRC’s medical unit, share a look of mutual love after she helped him regain the use of his hind legs, which were paralyzed from a spinal injury.

community and fundraisers truly matter.

All of the dogs at Beach Paws Dog rescue must have the temperament to co-exist with each other. Most are mixed breeds.
Adoption fees depend on the dog and sometimes the amount of medical treatment they’ve needed. Gordon’s primary objective is to find them a stable, loving home.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Beach Paws Dog Rescue relies on cash donations, as well as cleaning supplies, treats and other much needed items. Your support helps give the dogs rescued by Beach Paws the second chance they deserve. To contribute — or to adopt your next best friend — visit the rescue’s Facebook page, check out its Amazon wish list or call 813-784-4169.

JINGER GORDON PHOTO
Kirk Gordon often assists his wife Jinger with daily walk outs of the “littles” being cared for at Beach Paws Dog Rescue. He’s seen here with Lucy, left, who came from a Polk County shelter and an abandoned, unnamed Maltese found covered with fleas in Ruskin. The Gordon’s son, Canin, 21, also helps out.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Beach Paws Dog Rescue relies on cash donations, as well as cleaning supplies, treats and other much needed items. To contribute — or to adopt your next best friend — visit the rescue’s Facebook page, check out its Amazon wish list or call 813-784-4169.

JINGER GORDON PHOTO
Squish, a Doberman puppy, was pulled by Beach Paws Dog Rescue from the Pet Resource Center after being rounded up with 20 other dogs in a local veggie field by Animal Control. He’s now thriving with his new family — Marc McLinskey and his children.

JINGER GORDON PHOTO
This sweet, 1-year-old schnauzer mix was found in rough shape roaming the streets of Wimauma. Pulled from Hillsborough County PRC by Beach Paws Dog Rescue, this cutie was adopted into a forever home in less than a week.

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