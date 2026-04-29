Obituaries

Shirley Mays

Shirley Ann Johnson Mays, 86 years of age, was born on November 2, 1939, to Willie and Isabelle Johnson in Valley Forge, TN. She transferred to her Heavenly home at 12:53 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2026, surrounded by her children.

Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her greatest achievement was her children, whom she loved dearly. Shirley took great pride in her work endeavors throughout her career. She worked for Sam Gibbons Law Firm, The Ruskin Vegetable Corporation, and Chapin Realty and her final place of work was as a clerk for the Wimauma Church of God, where she served faithfully for over 44 years. Her lifelong legacy of faithfulness and willingness to serve was always tempered by her faith in God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie & Isabelle Johnson; brother, Rev. Larry Johnson; sister, Hildred Newberry; nephews, Scott Newberry and Anthony Johnson; as well as many other family members and friends.

Shirley leaves behind a family who cherished her: sister, Rosie Johnson Long (Danny) and children, Joe Mays Jr. (Jeannie), Debbie Mays and Sean Mays. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Shirley was laid to rest in the John Johnson Cemetery in Crossnore, NC.

Michele Molinaro

Michele Molinaro, age 93, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2026

Michele was born on December 8, 1932, in Apice, Benevento, Italy.

He spent his life devoted to providing a comfortable life for his family, enjoying his passion for playing golf and his love for Christ, which remained steadfast to the very end.

A faithful follower of Jesus, Michele was known for his love for serving others and his generosity, treating house guests as if they were friend or family. At South Bay Church, he faithfully served on the First Impressions Team and the Missions Team, almost never missing the chance to serve and bring the good news to others at the grocery giveaway. He is leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

Michele is survived by his wife, Benadetta; his son, Tony; and his grandsons, Joseph and Brandon.

A viewing will be held on April 24, 2026, from 1:to 4 p.m. at Sun City Center Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on a later date (TBD).

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23

Michele’s legacy of faith, love and service will continue to live on in the lives of those he touched.

Howard Decker

Dec. 27, 1935- April 1, 2026

Howard Decker, 90 of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 1, 2026, in Sun City Center, FL.

A graveside service in his honor was held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 10, 2026, at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon. Reverend Ron Dickinson officiated. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

He was born on December 27, 1935, in Mattoon, IL, a son of Frank and Reba Blanche Strohl Decker. He married Eleanor (Ellie) Eastwood in 1963 in Normal. She died in 2012. In 2015 he married Doris Trayner Carey, who survives.

Also surviving are one stepson, Michael Carey (Donna) of Palmetto, FL, and one stepdaughter, Katrina Williams (Tom) of Apollo Beach, FL. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

Howard was a 1954 graduate of Mattoon High School and also earned both bachelors and masters degrees from Eastern Illinois University. In the late 1950s he served as sports editor of the Mattoon Journal-Gazette and in the 1960s was chairman of the English department at East Peoria Community High School and, later, Morton High School.

From 1974 until 1995 he was president of Spectrum Educational Media, Inc. and also founded Spectrum Printing in Mattoon. Prior to that, he wrote and photographed for various New York and Chicago educational publishers and authored the textbook Newspaper Workshop, published by Globe Book Company of New York.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Sun City Center, where he served as church clerk, chairman of the body of deacons and a Bible study teacher. For nearly 40 years he was a member of First United Methodist Church of Mattoon and was also a member of Mattoon Golf and Country Club for 25 years.

For two years he served as an emergency medical responder on the Sun City Center Emergency Squad ambulances.

A Celebration of Life will be held May 9 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 W. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution in his memory to Trinity Baptist Church of Sun City Center, First United Methodist Church of Mattoon or Lincolnland Hospice at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.