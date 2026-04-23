Sun ’n Fun is “Red, White and Blue at 52”

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Join East Bay Theatre as it brings its 52nd season to a show stopping close with three evening performances of the Broadway smash hit Mamma Mia!

East Bay High School’s Kathryn Hill Auditorium will come alive with the iconic songs of ABBA, May 6–8, inviting audiences to sing, laugh and escape to a sun-splashed Greek island.

All shows will begin at 7 p.m. at 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $8. Cash, Cash App and Venmo will be accepted at the door, and tickets may also be purchased online at All Events.

Each performance includes a 15-minute intermission, during which concessions will be available for purchase. Run time is two hours.

Set on the idyllic Greek island of Kalokairi, this romantic comedy unfolds on the eve of young Sophie’s wedding, where a mother, a daughter and three unexpected visitors will soon turn a quiet seaside venue into a fast-paced whirlwind of music, memories and second chances.

ABBA’s most-popular hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “SOS,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Voulez-Vous” and 20 others help tell the story.

The musical originally opened in London in 1999 and became an international phenomenon. Its central character, Donna, owns the taverna where all the loves of her past arrive for the wedding, thanks to Sophie, who’s trying to learn who her father is.

“In my theatre career spanning over 30 years, I’ve only cancelled one show,” said theatre director Krista Blanchette. “It was Mamma Mia! in March of 2020. I had directed exactly half of the show in rehearsals, when we were told classes would be halted for at least two weeks due to what we know now was COVID. We didn’t return to school until September 2020, and most of the cast had already graduated. Mamma Mia! was forgotten.

“It’s always bothered me that I never had the chance to finish this show,” she continued. “I’m so glad that we brought Mamma Mia! back this year. It’s has been a ball working with so many eager, talented students, and I love sharing the music of ABBA to this generation. This is the music of my youth.”

Performers are also excited.

“Ending my high school acting career doing Mamma Mia! with an amazing cast and crew is something I’ll remember for a lifetime,” said senior Miley Davis, who plays the role of Donna. “I’ve made more friends, and I’m ecstatic that we can bond over the fact our director thinks we don’t already know ABBA! I’m very proud of this show and all the hard work that was put into it by the cast, certain theatre alumni, and, of course, our wonderful director.”

Senior Ryan Smith, who plays the role of Sam—one of Donna’s past love interests—agrees.

“I’ve acted on the East Bay stage many times, and I’m excited to end my time here acting in a show I helped design. We recently received a massive, state-of-the-art upgrade to our lighting system that I was able to work with the designers on. I was trained as only a handful of students are, and completing this light design makes me so proud. It has been wonderful to be given the opportunity to act and tech.”

Mamma Mia! is the final show of the East Bay Theatre 2025–2026 season. With a cast of 38 and crew of 10 students, it’s one you won’t want to miss. For more information, call 813-671-5134 or email krista.blanchette@hcps.net/.