Sun ’n Fun is “Red, White and Blue at 52”

By Troy McClellan

As America celebrates 250 years of independence, the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo returned for its 52nd year with the fitting slogan “Red, White and Blue at 52.” The expo remains as strong and vibrant as ever.

While reflecting on two and a half centuries of freedom, it’s important to remember that the liberties we often take for granted come with a heavy cost.

On Tuesday evening, April 14th, eight World War II Veterans were honored at the event. The youngest is 98 years old, while the oldest has reached the remarkable age of 107. During a morning briefing, Sun ’n Fun CEO and president, Gene Conrad, noted, “It might be one of the last opportunities we have to celebrate these individuals.” His words served as a powerful reminder of how vital it is to thank our Veterans and active-duty military members at every chance we get—and to never forget their families.

In addition to honoring our WWII Veterans, a large group of young men and women took the oath and were sworn into the United States military before the start the show on Friday.

NASA brought its massive Super Guppy cargo transport plane for a static display. Originally built to ferry the Apollo Saturn V third stage from California to Florida, this enormous aircraft can carry cargo up to 25 feet in diameter. The specific Super Guppy on display has already transported Artemis hardware to the Cape and stands ready to deliver any oversized payload

that fits inside its cavernous fuselage.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman addressed the crowd about the future direction of the agency and also flew with the America 250 Demonstration team.

The daily air shows never failed to impress. From breathtaking aerobatic routines to the thrilling sight of a performer clipping onto a moving plane while riding in a convertible, there was no shortage of awe-inspiring moments. The weekend was capped off by spectacular performances from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond the excitement, it’s worth remembering that the Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo is more than just an airshow. It is an

annual event with a serious mission: to raise funds for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging, educating and accelerating the next generation of aerospace professionals. To learn more about ACE or explore partnership opportunities, visit FLYSNF.ORG/.