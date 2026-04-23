Sun City Center stories go digital in About the Town

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

The voice of Vern Hedricks is familiar to Sun City Center residents who tune in to Sun Radio WSCQ 96.3 FM. He served as the station’s on-air announcer and producer for 10 years before stepping away last October to launch a new weekly podcast, About the Town, with his wife Elysa.

The free audio-only podcast is available Wednesdays at sccpodcasts.com or on Facebook— under Sun City Center Podcasts or About the Town. It also airs the following Saturday at 11 a.m. on Sun Radio.

“It’s for and about the residents and friends of Sun City Center and is designed to spotlight the many services and events that make our 55-plus retirement community so vibrant,” Hedricks said. “Its purpose is to entertain, inform and educate. And while we’re Sun City Center focused, many topics are of interest to South Shore residents, as well. ”

Recent episodes include

• Campaign Against Human Trafficking.

• Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

• Tribute to the Memory of John Bowker.

• Golf Cart Rules of the Road with HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry.

• Nearly New and St. John the Divine Thrift Stores.

• Sun City Center Security Patrol.

• Sun City Center Library.

• Fun Fest.

• Sun City Center Information Center.

• Sun City Center Men’s Club.

“Initially we’ve focused on nonprofits serving the community, but we plan to promote local businesses, profile people of interest and possibly do movie reviews,” Hedricks said. “Podcasts coming soon include a law enforcement update with HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry, the Florida Railroad Museum and Roamin’ Oldies Car Club.

“This is the third iteration of About the Town, Hedricks said. Originally it was broadcast on-air by Dana Schroeder, and then by Lynne Conlan, both of whom once led the now-closed Sun City Center Chamber,” he continued. “We decided to resurrect [it] and turn it into a podcast. “I just thought it was the right thing to do, and I really enjoy it.

“We first published our completely self-funded podcast in October 2025 and began airing shortly after,” he added.

Hedricks is a former IT guy in suburban Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, with more than 20 years in the industry. After he retired in early 2014, he attended a chamber meeting featuring an organizational meeting for a future radio station, and he volunteered. WSCQ Sun Radio went on air that June.

“Prior to that time, I had zero radio experience,” he said. “I just learned as I went along. It was something I always wanted to do.”

Hedricks continues to work behind the scenes in local radio. He’s producer for the Veterans Corner Radio podcast, WKOT 102.1 New Beginnings FM and WPHX 101.9 The Phoenix FM.

For more information, email vern@sccpodcasts.com/.