Firehouse Cultural Center offers affordable summer camp options

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

If you have kids ages 7 to 15 who are itching for something fun to do this summer, check out the Firehouse Cultural Center’s 10 weeks of themed mini camps, running June 1 through Aug. 7.

You can sign up for one week, a few weeks, or all 10 — and receive a multi week discount. Each mini camp starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and includes a scheduled snack break plus a 30 minute lunch break.

Campers may bring a brown bag lunch from home or receive one courtesy of Hillsborough County USDA, available Monday through Thursday June 1 through July 23. The Firehouse Cultural Center provides free snacks and water.

All camps are led by experienced, licensed educators who’ve had a Level 2 Federal background check. Here’s this summer’s itinerary:

Week 1: Musical Theater – Wonka Kids (June 1 – 5)

Campers are invited to step into a vibrant world of pure imagination with Wonka! Kids. They’ll enjoy singing, dancing, acting and learning about set design and how to put together a delightful week-ending 30-minute stage show for their parents.

Week 2: Musical Theater: Hot Summer Broadway (June 8 – 12)

Campers will experience musical theater and sample all areas of the production process – performing, working on sets and designing costumes, while exploring a variety of their favorite musicals, including The Sponge Bob Musical and The Little Mermaid, to present a showcase on Friday.

Week 3: Robotics (June 15 – 19)

Campers will create and program Vex IQ and GO robots, conquer challenges and fly drones, while learning digital programming and basic coding. They’ll build teams, challenge other bots in a robot ring and show off their skills during a camp-ending, Friday bot war.

Week 4: FL Drama Kids Camp (June 22 – 26)

Hosted by FCC, this camp for kids ages 8 to 16 is run by FL Drama Kids. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with performances on June 27 and 28. For pricing and more information, call 813-489-5899.

Week 5: Animation (June 29 – July 2)

Campers will explore the world of animation and learn how their favorite cartoons, like SpongeBob SquarePants and Toy Story, are created and then brought to life. They’ll learn how displaying a series of images in rapid succession creates the illusion of movement and be introduced to the 12 principles of animation and interface of iPad-friendly animation software. No experience needed.

Week 6: Jukebox Stories (July 6 –10)

Lights, camera, action! Everyone loves a good jukebox musical: Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Footloose—to name a few. Campers will take popular songs and create a musical revue at week’s end. They’ll experience all parts of the production process: singing, dancing and acting. All kids get a role and will perform in a variety of songs.

Week 7: A Year with Frog and Toad Kids, (July 13 – 17)

Campers will sing, dance, act and learn all about set design and how to put together a delightful week-ending 30-minute stage show for their parents. They’ll get firsthand experience in theater production and learn about stage presence, vocal techniques, improvisation, character development and more.

Week 8: FL Drama Kids Camp (July 20 – 24)

Hosted by FCC, this camp for kids ages 8 to 16 is run by FL Drama Kids. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with performances on July 25 and 26. For pricing and more information, call 813-489-5899.

Week 9: Robotics (July 27 – 31)

Campers will create and program Vex IQ and GO robots, conquer challenges and fly drones, while learning digital programming and basic coding. They’ll build teams, challenge other bots in a robot ring and show off their skills during a Friday bot war.

Week 10: Art Variety Camp, (Aug. 3 – 7)

Campers who love art will discover endless creative possibilities through drawing, collage, painting and animation. Kids get the chance to try different media and new techniques and show off their work on Friday.

Additional details

Parents will be glad to hear that tuition hasn’t changed. And needs-based scholarships continue to be available for a limited number of campers.

“We’re keeping prices the same to be respectful of families during these difficult economic times,” said Beth Stein, FCC operations director. “Members not only receive discounted pricing on our camps, but also on all workshops, classes, live

music/theater performances and comedy shows.”

Annual family memberships are $60.

With the exception of FL Drama Kids, which sets its own tuition rates, the cost per camp per week is $199 for FCC members and $230 for nonmembers.

Early drop-off and aftercare are available for additional fees.

All FCC summer camps are held in the safe, supervised environment of the Firehouse Cultural Center’s main building, and all camp supplies are free.

Teens needing hours toward Bright Future Scholarships are invited to apply and serve as camp counselors. It’s a great way to have fun, gain valuable experience and help a charitable organization.

“We love our camps and what we offer for both kids and their parents,” Stein said. “We’re focused on giving every child a creative outlet and the opportunity to have new experiences while having lots of fun.”

Summer camps always fill up fast, and advance registration is required. So sign up your kids now by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or calling 813-645-7651.