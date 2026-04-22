Eric Campbell Anderson

March 13, 1934 – March 31, 2026

It is with great sadness that the family of Eric C. Anderson announced his passing on March 31, 2026, at the age of 92. Eric C. Anderson was born on March 13th, 1934, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, to Frank E. and Dorothea P. Anderson. Eric’s life was a testament to love, faith and unwavering dedication to family and community.

After graduating from Haddonfield High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey, he went on to Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 1957. From there he went on to work for RCA, and during the time he was with RCA, he was called to the Army Reserves to perform his duties. He then went back to RCA and later went on to its sister company, Random House, as controller. The company was acquired by Advance Publications from RCA in 1980, and he was moved from Random House in 1981 to Conde Nast Publications. In December of 1991, he was promoted to exec. VP CFO; while at Conde Nast, seven departments reported to him; he had a hand in mergers and acquisitions, numerous meetings in Europe, taught at NYU and then was sent down to Miami to put together an accounting department for three major publishing companies to convert a few magazines into Spanish before retiring as exec. VP CFO from Conde Nast Publications.

Eric was an avid golfer up in New Jersey, which brought him to Sun City Center, Florida. He loved the game of golf. Eric delighted in helping people and loved numbers, so he volunteered to help in the Guardianship Foundation where he grew fond of two elderly ladies who were under his care and was also asked to audit a few accounts for the foundation. He went on to volunteer as president of his HOA, did that for 20 years and was VP of The New England Club. He was a generous donator to multiple charities to help people and his community.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Linda; his two daughters, Susan A. Dungan (husband, Tom), Sharon E. Hoobler (husband, James); stepson, Derek M. Sutton; siblings, John Anderson of Wisconsin, Robert Anderson (predeased), sister, Mirian Winner of Homosassa, FL, (Jack) and James Anderson (Sandy) of Wyoming; three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren; and former spouse and mother of his children, Elizabeth Anderson.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Eric, you may be gone from sight, but you are never gone from our hearts.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Lucrecia “Lu” Smith

Lucrecia “Lu” Smith, of Cheyanne, Wyoming, formerly of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on April 1, 2026, at Davis Hospice Center, Cheyanne, Wyoming.

Lu was born in 1933 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, to Alfred and Leah Perry. She was proceeded in death by her beloved parents; her husband, Gordon; and sister, Karen Meteiver. She is survived by her loving children, Michael Methner of Farwell, Michigan, Perry Methner of Clare, Michigan and Monica Smith of Cheyanne, Wyoming. Lu also leaves behind several cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy & pride.

Lu lived a life devoted to service, friendship and community. She was a proud and dedicated 26-year member of the South Hillsborough Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2672 in Ruskin, Florida. During her time with the Elks, Lu exemplified leadership and commitment, serving in many distinguished roles, including exalted ruler, district vice president, district deputy to the grand exalted ruler and lodge advisor, as well as serving as chairman of many committees in her lodge, district and state. She was also one of the founding members of the Lodges Elks Riders group. Her contributions and spirit left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

In addition to her work with the Elks, Lu was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 822 of Flint, Michigan, where she continued her lifelong dedication to supporting Veterans and their families.

Lu will be remembered for her strength, kindness, leadership and unwavering dedication to others. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her,

Services will be held in Clare, Michigan, in June 2026, with details to be announced at a later date.