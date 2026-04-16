Sumner and East Bay lock up district playoff byes

By FRANCIS FEDOR

francisfotography@outlook.com

Sumner continued its winning ways as teams wound down their seasons with a 9-0 win on the road at King HS. The 1-17 Lions have struggled this season, but the Rays needed to stay sharp and not fall to a team that could use an upset victory. Jackson Salisbury went four innings for the win, his second on the season. The game allowed head coach Kennedy Duran the opportunity to get playing time for players like senior Xavier Larossa who is 4-6 in the last two games, drove in three runs in the win over the Lions and scored three times in a win over Spoto on March 28.

Sumner wrapped up the regular season with a 1-0 loss to Gaither (19-4) on Senior Night in the Tank. The game was not a factor in the playoff brackets for the Stingrays; however, senior Ethan DeJesus took the hill and had another strong outing, striking out 13 and allowing no earned runs in five innings of work. The only blemish was a run scored as a Cowboy broke for third and an errant throw allowed the only Gaither run to score. The Stingrays threatened in their half of the fifth, loading the bases, but winning pitcher Matthew Altman ended the inning with a K and a fly-out. The game was a showcase of two of Hillsborough’s best arms with Altman ranked #1 Nationally in wins and #13 in Earned Run Average (0.23) while DeJesus is #22 Nationally in K’s (4th in Florida) with seven wins, his best in his four years as a Stingray.

East Bay shutout Chamberlain on the road, winning 10-0 and breaking a two-game losing streak to end the regular season

with momentum heading into district playoffs. Connor Gavigan notched his third win in four starts, tossing four innings of four-hit ball, and he helped his own cause with a double and triple to drive in two runs. Johnathan Bryant led the Indians with three RBI’s, and Trenden Norman chipped in two RBIs for the victors. The Indians followed up with an 8-3 home win over a solid Wharton team. East Bay scored all eight runs in the first three innings and a trio of pitchers declawed the Wildcats, with senior JJ Groover picking up his fourth win. Jeffrey Diab led the offense with two RBIs on two hits and scored twice in the win.

Lennard got right back in the win column with a 7-0 decision over Leto in Tampa on April 7. It was the third shutout by Longhorn pitching in four games. Myles Wagner continued his late season surge with another stellar outing, allowing only three hits and striking out seven. He now has 28 K’s in his last three outings. Lennard used six hits, with Julian Ware leading the way with a 2-3 night, driving in two and scoring a run. Yovani DePablos also had a two-hit game and drove in and scored a run. Two nights later, on April 9, the Longhorns wrapped up the season with a 3-2 home victory over Armwood and ended the regular season, winning seven of eight games. Christian Skaggs picked up the win, going five innings and only allowing three hits and a sole run. Connor Adechoubou and JV Brennick drove in runs for the Longhorns.

Riverview traveled to Armwood and came away with the 5-2 win on Monday, April 7. Driston Marino pitched a complete game, allowed only a single earned run and K’d eight Hawk hitters. He also helped his own cause with a hit and RBI. Chase Montminy and senior Kaden Hess also drove in runs for the Sharks. The Sharks routed Robinson 13-1 on the road Thursday night in their finale before playoffs. Jackson Hill picked up the win, only allowing two hits in two innings of the run-rule shortened game. Bryan Barrios doubled and drove in two runs while Hess also drove in a couple for the Sharks. Peyton Newman doubled and scored twice in the win.

Spoto continued its recent struggles in the final week of the season, losing on April 9 to Freedom, 12-0. The Spartans stayed withing striking distance and rallied late but dropped their finale on the road in a heart-breaker against Brandon, 6-5, extending their losing streak to six games heading into the postseason. Antonio Roberts took the tough luck loss, going just over four innings, allowing three hits and four walks but only one earned run. Landon Hall had a triple to highlight the Spartans night. Senior Greg Hornsby drove in two runs in one official plate appearance for Spoto.

Morgan closed out the regular season with an 8-0 district home loss to Freedom and could not pull off a win over a struggling Brandon squad, falling 12-3 and ending its first regular season at 2-18. The Eagles used three four-run innings to score the 12 runs. The Mustangs will get a taste of playoff action facing Leto as head coach Lastings Milledge looks to build for their first season with seniors in 2027.

The district rounds leading to the FHSAA State Playoffs begin on April 14. Sumner and East Bay have first round bye’s based on record and strength of schedule. Sumner, in 7A District 7 will await the winner of Palm Harbor University (No. 3 seed) vs Newsome (6). The top seed in that bracket is Strawberry Crest.

East Bay, the top seed in 5A District 9, will take on the winner of Hillsborough vs SS6 member Spoto (5) which could rematch the semi-final game in 2025 between East Bay and Spoto. Morgan (6), in their first season, will play Leto (3) for the opportunity to take on Freedom (2) on April 15.

Lennard (4) plays in 6A District 12 with only three other teams, but faces the top seeded Palmetto on the road, looking to

advance to play in the championship game where Parrish Community is the No. 2 seed.

Riverview, playing in 6A District 6 as a No. 6 seed, will take on Durant (3) in their opening game. The top seed, and Saladino Gold winner, Bloomingdale, is a favorite to win the district. Riverview will have to win on back-to-back nights to give itself a chance at an upset.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor. Full game gallery available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691.