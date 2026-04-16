Save SCC calls meeting on golf course development threat

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Save Sun City Center (Save SCC) will host an important informational meeting to discuss emerging issues regarding ClubLink’s intent to develop the community’s North Lakes Golf Course. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Community Hall, 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center.

It will include a report of recently observed “activity” on the course and an outline of potential strategies to challenge development through zoning, land use laws and the Greater Sun City Community Plan adopted in 2010 by the Hillsborough County Commission.

Save SCC representatives will be available, beginning at 4 p.m., to address specific concerns, answer pre meeting questions

and sell promotional materials, including T-shirts, peel-off car stickers and yard signs to help build public awareness.

Adam Gormly, Hillsborough County Development Services director, will attend and take questions from the audience.

Among Save SCC’s latest concerns are reports from residents living around the North Lakes Golf Course who say they’ve seen contractors conducting soil testing and land surveying on the property. North Lakes is one of five closed golf courses owned by ClubLink and targeted for possible rezoning and development.

“It’s also been rumored the Toro people currently testing their machinery on the North Lakes Golf Club property will be moving to Sandpiper,” said Ellie Anderson, Save SCC president. “These reports from our North Lakes neighbors are a major wake up call. “They show ClubLink is getting serious about building on the golf courses that are closed, and we have to be ready to fight. With Hillsborough County’s Adam Gormly joining us for this meeting, this is our chance to get answers, unite and work our plans to maintain and protect our community’s character and golf courses for future recreational use only.”

ClubLink first announced its intentions and tentative plans for residential development on the North Lakes, Caloosa and Sandpiper golf courses on March 22, 2022. The Canadian company has not communicated with the SCC community since then; however, its 2025 annual report states clear intentions to explore options for developing its “underutilized land at Sun City.”

“As always, there’s a lot to be done as we prepare for ClubLink’s next move, and we want to keep everyone informed, up to speed and working our plans as we prepare for ClubLink’s eventual filings for development permits,” Anderson said.

Everyone can contribute, she said. They can participate in demonstrations and rallies, attend public hearings and forums, contact county commissioners, wear Save SCC T-shirts and post yard signs where allowed.

“We need every resident to be an advocate,” Anderson said. “We are the stewards of this community, and it’s incumbent on us to protect, preserve and maintain it. Our open spaces contribute immensely to our quality of life and that of our wildlife and environment.

“And if the community engages, we have an excellent opportunity to do this,” she continued. “We already have competent, substantial protections in place. It’s the advocacy of the people who will make the decision.”

About Save SCC

Save SCC is a grassroots, all-volunteer group of residents who care strongly about the character of Sun City Center, the future of its golf courses, and its property values, amenities and fellow citizens. At present, the group’s primary goal is to prevent rezoning and development of five Sun City Center and Kings Point golf courses.

For more information about the meeting or Save SCC, visit www.savescc.org/ or call 312-282-7337.

Rick Johnson, media relations director for Save Sun City Center, contributed to this story.