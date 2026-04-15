Obituaries

June Marbes

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, June Marbes passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026, at the age of 90. She was born on June 18, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois.

A vibrant globetrotter and enthusiastic dancer, June lived with a sense of adventure and a love for rhythm.

She was an avid traveler who delighted in exploring new corners of the world, and she was never happier than when she was on the dance floor.

Her passion for life and joyful energy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

June is survived by her loving husband and dance partner of 69 years, Ken Marbes; children, Diane Iovino (her late husband Arthur) and Dan Marbes (Ardel); grandchildren, Stephen, Brent and Neal; great-grandchildren, Harper and Owen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with details to follow.

Linda Jeanne Ward

Linda Jeanne Ward, 73, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed on March 7, 2026, after a courageous battle with renal failure.

Linda was a woman of many talents who shared her knowledge and skills with many, both close friends and strangers. Linda was born on June 3, 1952, at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Maryland, to John and Betty McCoy Anderson.

Linda completed her business degree in West Virginia and soon became employed as an accountant in the government housing office, being stationed in D.C., Key West, Cuba and Jacksonville. Everywhere Linda lived, she explored the area, enjoying the regional foods, taking lots of photos of areas she visited and the animals she saw, and often volunteering with the local animal welfare groups.

Always a crafter and loving to share with others, while at GITMO, Linda set up a monthly craft day for kids at the only McDonalds on base. In addition to teaching crafts to children, she often partnered with fellow crafters to teach classes and card-making techniques. She was always interested in new techniques and passing that knowledge along to other crafters.

Linda spent many days with her mother on Anna Maria Island where they entertained family and friends. Often Linda and her mother would take road trips, sometimes being joined by her brother, John; her great-aunt, Jeanne; or her friend, Rose.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David, and his wife, Hyon Mi; and her much loved cat, Caddy. Linda is survived by her brother, John (Lisa) Anderson, of Baltimore, Maryland; her beloved cat, Camille; and many nieces and nephews and a grandniece. She leaves behind many close friends, including Rose Haehnel, Nellie and Michael Brock, and Jane Piehler.

Services were held at Rosier Church, on April 15, 2026. Please make donations to Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.), 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, Florida 33570, where Linda met and adopted Camille whom she loved and spoiled beyond measure.

Henry J. Mason Jr.

Jan. 7, 1942 – April 3, 2026

Henry J. Mason Jr., 84, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2026.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, to Henry Sr. and Helen (Karmazyn) Mason, Henry—known to many as “Hank”—lived a life shaped by a deep reverence for the natural world. An avid hunter and fisherman, he felt most himself in wild places. His pursuits carried him far from city streets: tracking game through the Montana back country, casting lines across the lakes of Canada and exploring the rugged landscapes of New Zealand.

His connection to the natural world extended beyond the wilderness. Hank was an avid gardener who found joy in coaxing life from the soil, tending vegetables, herbs and flowers with the same patience he brought to the field. He was equally at home in the kitchen, where he cooked with instinct and generosity—turning fresh ingredients, wild game and garden harvests into meals that gathered people together.

Hank was a big personality—warm, direct, and unforgettable. He took genuine joy in passing down his skills, stories and hard‑earned wisdom, whether teaching someone to cast a line, season a cast‑iron pan or nurture a stubborn tomato plant. His legendary tales of “the ones that got away,” paired with his humor and steady presence, left a lasting imprint on all who learned from him.

Hank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Jane (Zeliff) Mason, and by his sisters, Deana and Loraine. Their absence deepened his appreciation for the people who remained at the center of his life.

He is survived by his devoted partner, Sophia Goldsmith; his children, James Mason, and his wife, Dawn, Cynthia Redden, and her husband, Robert, and twin sons, Timothy Mason, and his wife, Karen, and Theodore Mason, and his wife, Michelle; his grandchildren, Rachel, Nicholas, Courtland, Timothy and John Joe; and his great‑grandchildren, Cole, Gibson, Cruz, Elliot, Lochlan and Lennox.

Henry J. Mason Jr. will be remembered for his love of nature, his passion for storytelling, his joy in growing and sharing food, and the enduring bonds he forged with family and friends. His stories, lessons and spirit will live on in the many lives he touched—steady and enduring, like the wilderness he cherished.

Elizabeth “Betty” Pettersson

March 14, 1931 – April 3, 2026

Elizabeth (Betty) B. Pettersson, age 95, of Sun City Center, died Friday, April 3, 2026. Betty was a native of Waterville, NY, coming to Sun City Center in 1978 from Cleveland, OH, with her husband, Clarence (Pete) Pettersson, who died in 1995. She later married Joseph C. Eppich, who died in 2012.

Mrs. Pettersson was a registered nurse, graduating from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY, and Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, with a master’s in nursing. She also served as a Sister of St. Francis from Syracuse for 17 years.

Betty volunteered as an EMT on the Sun City Center Emergency Squad for 20 years and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, serving as a lector and bereavement minister. She was a LifePath Hospice volunteer at Hospice House, a volunteer in the Emergency Department at SouthBay Hospital, a member of the RN Club. She also volunteered her time to many organizations and people in her community.

Betty, one of 12 children, was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Pauline Byrnes; her brothers, Edward, Frederick, Robert, Lawrence, Norman, William and James; and sisters, Pauline Kuhn, Mary Turner, Frances Morcelle and Dorothy Miller; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Betty leaves behind a legacy her family and friends will carry forward, “to have an attitude of gratitude.” This guiding principle shaped her life and inspired those around her to find joy and meaning even in life’s challenges. Her legacy of service, love and gratitude will live on in the countless lives she touched.

There will be a funeral mass on Monday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to may make contributions to the Pauline and Michael Byrnes’ Scholarship Fund, to the attention of the WCS treasurer of Waterville Central High School, 381 Madison Avenue, Waterville, New York 13480, or to LifePath Hospice, Sun City Center Hospice Center, to the attention of Chapters Health Foundation, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 301, Temple Terrace, FL 33637. Condolences may be offered at www.sylvanabbey.com/.