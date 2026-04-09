Listen Up: Hearing is more than listening

Did you know that the health of your hearing is connected to your overall health? It is a common misconception that hearing loss is just a matter of volume, but for those in the industry, the science goes deeper.
“Many people think hearing aids simply make sounds louder,” said Jamie Baroni, H.A.S., a hearing aid specialist with Miracle-Ear in Sun City Center, “but modern hearing technology is very advanced and plays an important role in keeping the brain engaged and helping people stay connected to conversations and the world around them.”
Jamie Baroni
The ability to hear sounds is one function of our ears; balance is the other. The vestibular system of the inner ear controls the equilibrium that keeps us from falling. The smallest bones in the body are located in the middle ear (the stapes is the tiniest) and contribute to the perception of sound. Because these intricate systems are linked to safety and cognitive health, Baroni recommends that all adults incorporate an annual hearing test into their regular health routine.
Her expertise comes from over two decades in the hearing industry.
Before joining the Miracle-Ear location in Sun City Center, she worked in a private practice at Miracle-Ear in Pinellas County. Founded in 1948, Miracle-Ear is a company with over 1,600 centers nationwide.
Baroni’s recent move to the Wimauma area was a personal and professional decision, allowing her to be closer to family. “Being closer to them now allows me to balance my work and family life better,” she said, “and their encouragement has helped me continue doing what I love for so many years.”
Serving the Sun City Center community has been rewarding for Baroni as she sees the positive impact better hearing has on her patients’ daily lives. She notes that the area is exceptionally welcoming and supportive, providing her the opportunity to help a large number of residents who can truly benefit from the latest in auditory care.
Hearing loss runs in Baroni’s family. As a child, she saw her grandmother struggle with hearing issues “and it sometimes made communication difficult between us.”
That experience stayed with her and helped inspire her career. Now, one of the most meaningful parts of her job is helping people “reconnect with their loved ones through better communication.”
She has had a front-row seat for the special moments when patients can hear clearly for the first time in years, and they realize “they can reconnect with conversations, laughter and the people they love.”
As a hearing care professional at Miracle-Ear, a typical day for Baroni involves performing hearing evaluations, educating patients about their hearing health and how it connects to overall health and brain function, and fitting patients with the latest hearing technology available. “I also provide ongoing care and support so patients continue to get the best performance from their hearing devices for years to come,” she said.
Over time, many of her patients have transitioned from clients to something more like extended family. Developing these long-lasting relationships is her favorite part of the job, but her biggest motivation remains closer to home.
“As a single mother, providing for my son and teaching him a strong work ethic is very important to me,” Baroni said. “I feel fortunate to do work that is truly rewarding and makes a real difference in people’s lives.”
At the Sun City Center Miracle-Ear, Baroni’s mission as a hearing aid specialist is to offer cutting-edge technology and personalized service. “We are committed to providing the community with the best care possible,” she said.
For more information, visit www.miracle-ear.com/suncitycenterfl/.