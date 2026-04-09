Grow a Florida-friendly yard with native plants

Have you ever wondered how much easier life could be if your lawn or garden worked with nature instead of against it?

Including native plants alongside non-native, adaptive plants in your Florida-friendly landscape is one of the smartest moves you can make. They’re resilient and acclimated to our local climate and soil; need far less water and fertilizer; support pollinators, birds and other wildlife; and require minimal maintenance. In the process, you’re not just improving your yard — you’re strengthening the entire neighborhood ecosystem.

Think of it like this: Native plants are Florida’s originals, shaped by centuries of sun, rain and sandy soil. Florida adaptive plants are cooperative guests that come from elsewhere and blend in without fuss. Side by side, when planted in the right place, they create a landscape that thrives naturally.

Want to dig deeper into Florida natives? Council Growers family-owned nursery and sod farm is hosting a free, one-hour class on native plants at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at 3226 24th St. SE, Ruskin. Nursery manager Ida VanDamme and owner

Travis Council will introduce you to a variety of Florida native species, including shrubs, flowers and native edibles, and explain how they can help you create a biodiverse, resilient garden or landscape. Roots Southern BBQ will be on site.

Attendees who register in advance will receive a packet of Florida wildflower seeds to take home. To reserve a spot, visit Eventbrite.com/ and search “Earth Day! Native Plants with Council Growers.”

“We don’t just have something to sell here,” said

VanDamme, who has a degree in plant science from the University of Florida and managed an organic vegetable farm for six years. “We want to help people create eco-friendly gardens that also benefit Florida wildlife and help conserve our natural resources.

While you’re there for the class, you can take a look at the nursery’s wide selection of Florida native plants currently in stock — pink milkweed, coontie, black-eyed Susans and frog fruit; coreopsis, blanket flower, Carolina jessamine and firebush; slash pine, wild coffee, viburnum and muhly grass; saw palmetto, sunshine mimosas and more. You’ll also find adaptive non natives to Florida that thrive in our climate and complement any Florida friendly landscape. And if you’re looking for something you don’t see, the nursery is happy to try to get it for you.

“I just love native plants, and I wish everyone would grow some in their yards or gardens,” VanDamme said. “Even just one

plant can help a pollinator find its way.”

To find more information on Florida-friendly lawns and gardens, visit the Hillsborough County Extension Service at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/lawngarden/.