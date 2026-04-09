Drought, water restrictions, burn ban extended as hurricane season looms

By LINDA CHION KENNEYlinda@observernews.net

South Hillsborough County residents face a critical challenge as one of the worst droughts in 50 years calls for tighter water restrictions and an extended emergency burn ban to reduce wildfire risk.

This year, alone,1,524 forest and brush fires have burned 90,076 acres across Florida, according to recent figures. The burn ban prohibits all outdoor open burning, including fire pits, fireworks and sparklers. Outdoor grilling is allowed only when continuously supervised and all flames remain contained within the grill.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County remains under a Modified Phase III water shortage, which is declared by the Southwest Water Management District’s governing board. Phase III is considered extreme, and it comes as officials reported a 13-inch rainfall deficit compared to last year, which “adds up [to] what is considered one of the worst droughts in 50 years.”

Water restrictions run through July 1 and are available online at www.hccfl.gov/. They come also as hurricane season approaches, and as Hillsborough County commissioners at their April 1 meeting proclaimed April as Water Conservation Month, and May 17-23 as Florida Water Reuse Week. Duly noted, this is one of the region’s driest periods in decades, with significantly below-average rainfall and declining water levels in aquifers, rivers and reservoirs.

“The important thing to remember is that conservation is everybody’s business,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, a former Riverview Citizen of the Year, recognized in part for her ongoing passion and work to conserve water and other natural resources. Tompkins serves on the Hillsborough County Soil and Water Conservation Board of Directors and is the founder of the Florida Conservation Coalition, which aims to encourage children, adults and organizations to become responsible stewards of natural resources.

According to Tompkins, steps to preserve water and prevent fires are equally important, “as people don’t realize how fast wildfires can get out of control and burn up thousands of acres in very short order.”

Meanwhile, “the drought impacts people at every level, including as it pertains to food production,” Tompkins added. “You need water for crops, but you also need water to hydrate cattle, and it becomes a crisis for Florida, which is in a very tedious situation. So many people want to move here, but the very attributes they move here for can all be destroyed if we’re not careful about conservation and breakneck development.”

Especially relevant now, as hurricane season approaches, is how such a massive storm can break prolonged droughts by delivering large, sustained rainfall that recharges reservoirs, refills aquifers and restores soil moisture. Likewise, a hurricane’s humid, cooler conditions can reduce wildfire risk by dampening fuels and lowering ignition likelihood.

However, these benefits come at high cost, with floodings, storm surge, destructive winds, infrastructure collapse, crop and property loss, contamination of water supplies, long-term erosion, displacement of communities, and significant economic and human tolls during recovery.

Tompkins is no stranger to the cost of devastation, as she continues to contend with a home left uninhabitable after back-

to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

“It’s an eye-opener, how catastrophic damages can be when you get hit by a natural disaster,” Tompkins said. “While hurricanes can bring enough water to end a drought, the price we pay is the potential for catastrophic damage, which brings us back to responsible stewardship and how important it is not to waste even one cup of water.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 hurricane season, which runs June 1 through November 30, new predictions for the Atlantic and Gulf Coast suggest a near-normal to slightly above-average season. Experts forecast 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes. While it’s too early to predict specific impacts, Tampa Bay residents are urged to stay vigilant, as the area remains vulnerable to storm surges and flooding.

Meanwhile, strict limits for water use are in effect through July 1, with county code enforcement committed to issuing fines for violations. (The use of reclaimed water for lawn and landscape use is exempt from this order.)

Residents living in unincorporated Hillsborough County, including Wimauma, Balm, Ruskin, Riverview and Sun City Center, are to limit conventional irrigation (like sprinklers and overhead spraying) to both a designated day and to either one of two time periods on that designated day — between midnight and 4 a.m., or between 8 p.m. and midnight. The schedule applies also to residents using well water.

The schedule is based on a resident’s home address. Mondays are for home addresses ending in 0 or 1. Likewise, Tuesdays (2 or 3), Wednesdays (4 or 5), Thursdays (6 or 7) and Fridays (8 or 9). Common areas and locations without addresses, such as office complexes and shopping centers, are restricted to watering only on Fridays.

Hand-watering and low-volume irrigation of plant material, other than lawn and turfgrass, is limited to before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. For additional rules, including for new sod and landscaping, and for decorative fountains, car washing and pressure washing, chemical applications and more, visit https://hcfl.gov/. Then search for “Find My Watering Days and Times.”