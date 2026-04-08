Obituaries

Richard Henry Timm

June 17, 1926 – April 4, 2025

Richard Henry Timm passed away in Norton, MA, peacefully, at his home with his loving family close by. The middle son of Elizabeth and John Henry Timm, Richard was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1926. He and his brothers were raised primarily by his mother, who made a house a home and, despite tight times, filled it with German food and baked goods. His father lived nearby and, in identifying Richard as the son who would complete high school, set him squarely on his path. After graduating high school, Richard served in the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosabelle, in June of 1949, and had two children. Benefiting from the GI Bill and his drive for knowledge, he devoted his evenings to night school at Johns Hopkins University. As a metallurgist he had a long career with Bethlehem Steel, followed by Wheeling Pitt.

Richard served in community life, primarily at Zion UCC as treasurer, overseeing finances, and with the Boy Scouts, where he received the Silver Beaver Award. Later in life he discovered a fondness for community theater and joined in productions in both Sun City Center, FL, and Norton, MA. Far into his 90s he continued to challenge himself to learn and practice Spanish. Up to the very end, he delighted in working on puzzles with family and friends, including his neighbors at The Residence at Great Woods.

Richard was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife of 72 years, Rosabelle; and his brothers, Russell and Norman. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Richard Timm (Suphanee) and Janis Rosabelle Timm-Bottos (Leo, deceased); seven granddaughters, Laura, Kanchan, Anna (Arrien), Radha (Stephen), Emily, Elise and Rosabelle; and four great-grandchildren, Daniel Henry, Leo, Liam and Paisley.

Living almost 99 years, Richard remained sharp as a tack with minimal health issues, grateful for living a long and active life. He will be remembered as a devoted provider, an advocate for education and travel and for his belief in prioritizing family over politics.

Richard chose to be cremated and will be buried in the family plot alongside the love of his life at the family’s church, Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ, in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 21, 2026.

Edmund Barnes

Edmund “Ed” Barnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2026, with his wife, Nancy, by his side. His life was defined by service — to his country, to his community and to the family he cherished above all else.

Edmund proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years, rising to the rank of commander (CDR). He was a submarine-qualified supply officer aboard a nuclear-powered submarine, a role that required exceptional intelligence, discipline and a sense of calmness under pressure. Life beneath the surface shaped him into the steady, principled, and quietly courageous man so many depended on.

After retiring from active duty, Edmund continued his commitment to national security through his work with the defense contractor SAIC, where he brought the same integrity and professionalism that had marked his military career.

Never one to sit still, he later devoted four years as president of the Sun City Center Community Association, guiding the community with fairness, patience and a deep sense of responsibility. His leadership left a lasting impact on the people he served. Edmund finally retired — truly retired — at the age of 78, after a lifetime of service.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Edmund’s greatest pride was his family. He was a devoted husband to Nancy, his partner for over 67 years. He was a loving father to his three sons, William, John (Laurel) and Charles (Daphne), and a proud grandfather to Kenneth, Dallas, Alex, Rylan and Kale. His joy only grew with the arrival of his great-granddaughter, Delilah Barnes, who brought a special light into his later years.

Edmund will be remembered for his strength, his humility, his unwavering loyalty and the quiet kindness that made people feel safe in his presence. His legacy lives on in the family he loved, the communities he served and the countless lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; his sons, William, John and Charles; his daughters-in-law, Laurel and Daphne; his six grandsons; and his great-granddaughter, Delilah.

A service honoring his life will be held in his hometown of Ponca City, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ed’s name to the ALS Association at ALS.org/.

Audrey Vietzke

Audrey Vietzke, 82, of Sun City Center, passed away March 31, 2026, from complications of Alzheimer’s. Born and raised in Boston, MA, she is survived by her husband, Mark, of 58 years, whom she met at Boston University; her children, Holly, of North Andover, MA, and Kenneth, and his wife, Cammy, of Knightdale, NC; and her grandchildren, Grant Vietzke, Paige Vietzke, TJ Lynch and Lauren Lynch.

Audrey was a registered nurse for 40 years, who, in retirement, loved and was very active in her SCC clubs: ballroom dancing, nursing, pickleball, German-American, Irish Connection, sports cars and the New England Club. She also enjoyed baking and cake decorating, watching the Celtics and Rays, and playing the harp.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Nhetti Maud Turner

Nhetti Maud “Miss Nhetti” Turner, age 100, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Plaza West Health Center.

Nhetti was born on November 14, 1925, in Portland, Jamaica, to Lilian Wilds. She graduated from Titchfield High School and the University of the West Indies and later furthered her nursing education in England and Scotland. Upon returning to Jamaica, she taught nursing classes at the Kingston Public Hospital Nursing School. She dedicated her entire adult life to the healthcare profession, whether educating young people or working as a registered nurse.

Nhetti loved traveling the world and lived in Jamaica, England, Scotland and California before spending the last 35-plus years in Sun City Center. Of all the places she lived and visited, there was no place she loved more than her beloved England.

Beyond her passion for healthcare, Nhetti loved gardening, especially roses, and was a longtime member of the Rose Society in Sun City Center. She belonged to the Bunka Club, where she created beautiful Bunka artwork, a Japanese form of punch needle embroidery. She was an avid reader who could debate virtually any subject. She also loved music, especially classical music, and enjoyed drinking red wine.

Nhetti was a true free spirit with an unwavering, principled sense of self, living life on her own terms and guided by a deeply personal moral compass. Independent and fearless, she remained true to who she was, regardless of others’ opinions. A force of nature, she was witty, intelligent and, often, the life of the party, known for her sharp humor and insight. She held herself to high standards and expected the same of others, reflecting her strong belief in personal accountability.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lilian Wilds; her brothers, Cleveland and Harold; and her sister, Gloria. She is survived by her daughter, Santha Schuch; son-in-law, Matthew Schuch; and her beloved grandsons, Tyler and Zach.

The family of Nhetti wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to her dear friends: Revalyn, Tina, Joyce, Bill, Kathy, Stephen, Marjorie and Chris.

A profound and special thanks goes to the dedicated staff of Plaza West Health Center, who cared for Nhetti with tremendous compassion and professionalism over the years. It was not always easy to care for Miss Nhetti because of her high expectations, strong demands and old-school values; yet, through every challenge, the staff responded with patience, kindness and genuine affection. They were not simply caregivers – they became family.

The family is especially grateful to Deb, Christine, Nedra, Donna, Erma, Keegan, Melissa, Lisa, Muriel, Lili, Toye, Sabrina, Muideen, Alex, Maria, Rosa, Alicia, and many others who gave so generously of themselves.

She took her final bow unafraid and with an open heart, as only Miss Nhetti could. Arrangements are by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Joseph Marcario

Joseph Marcario, 89, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on March 29, 2026.

Born on August 21, 1936, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Joe lived in Bayonne, NJ, as a child and young man. He eventually moved his family to Saddle Brook, NJ, in 1969, where he lived for 34 years. He later moved to San Antonio, Florida, and, eventually, made Sun City Center his home for the past 17 years.

Joe joined the U.S. Army in 1956 before beginning a long and dedicated career in garment design, working as a brassiere designer for Maidenform and Playtex, where his creativity and craftsmanship left a lasting impression.

A lover of music and movies, Joe found great joy in the arts. He was also passionate about paper tole (3D decoupage)—an intricate craft that transforms 2D prints into layered, three dimensional images. Joe created many beautiful pieces and proudly displayed them throughout his home, surrounding himself with his own artistic expression. His charisma, charm, and warm presence will be remembered by all who knew him.

Joe is survived by his children, Gina Solomon; Joe Marcario, and his wife, Jennifer; and Michael Marcario. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Rachel Solomon, Richie Solomon, Justin Marcario and Aidan Marcario, as well as his significant other, Barbara Phillips. He is predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen Marcario, who passed away in 2004.

Martin Hurwitz

Martin Hurwitz, 87, died on March 17, 2026. He was a resident of Sun City Center for 20 years. He is survived by his loving family. For full obituary visit SegalFuneralHome.com/.