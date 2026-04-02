Community partnership brings etiquette lessons to life

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Members of Girls of the World Inc. recently had a lovely time brushing up on etiquette over dinner at White Oak Cottage in Lithia. Hosted by its owners Shaunessy Dobish and her husband, Jeff, the bistro’s complimentary, five-course dinner was filled with laughter, moments of lighthearted refinement and plenty of chances to put into practice new social skills.

The couple also own two commercial office buildings on Frandorson Circle in Apollo Beach, home to the Girls of the World Inc. office, and they’ve seen firsthand how CEO Lea Manningham’s classes build confidence and life skills. Her recent etiquette class was no exception.

“A big part of our mission is to teach our girls how to be successful in life, and this is an important skill to have,” Manningham said. “You never know when these skills will matter as they go out into the world.

In January, Manningham showed the girls videos, gave them handouts, set a table and afterward had them practice what they learned.

The following Saturday Manningham brought food and had the girls set the table themselves. The girls practiced passing around dishes, learned how to use the array of utensils and other important table manners.

Then the girls, eager to use the skills they’d just learned, received a special invitation.

“Lea is doing wonderful work and teaching her girls core values often lost in this world today,” Dobish said, noting she and her husband were “delighted to be part” of the etiquette training by welcoming the girls to the restaurant’s event room for a fine dining experience.

Thirteen members — ages 8 to 17 — dressed up for the occasion and were treated to soup, salad, an appetizer, a main entrée and dessert. They even had the opportunity to order their appetizer and entrée off the menu, Manningham said.

The Dobishes decorated the private room, arranged for a video and still photography, and provided their most experienced server.

“We had this cool etiquette class on dining, and we actually got to use what we learned at a real restaurant,” said GOTW member Nisara Dubose, 12. “I learned how to pass food and how to use silverware in the proper order.

“Using what we learned was so cool,” she continued. “It honestly made me feel like royalty. Now, whenever I go out to eat with my family, I’m definitely going to use everything I learned in class.”

Seventeen-year-old Natalya Dorfield agreed.

“It was such a great learning experience for me, because I had no idea how any of it worked beforehand,” she said. “And getting to use what we first learned in class at a fine dining restaurant was so much fun. The food and the atmosphere were

great — I really enjoyed myself.

“I want to thank Miss Lea and the White Oak Cottage,” she added. “What I learned will help me in the future whenever I have a similar opportunity.”

Comments like these reflect the heart of the GOTW program and the impact community partners can make.

“We are incredibly grateful to White Oak Cottage for creating such a meaningful and memorable experience for our young ladies,” said Girls of the World Inc. CEO Lea Manningham. “The five-course meal was not only elegant, it also served as a powerful teaching moment, allowing the girls to practice confidence, etiquette and grace in a real- world setting. Experiences like this leave a lasting impression and help shape how they see themselves and their potential.”

About Girls of the World Inc.

Girls of the World Inc. creates a safe, supportive space where girls and young women ages 8 and older can grow through free life skills training and mentoring. Its programs blend practical instruction with real world experiences to help members build their confidence, become empowered and develop a strong sense of self worth.

The 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization’s office is at 300 Frandorson Circle, Suite 3118, Apollo Beach. For more information, visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/, its Facebook page or call 813-810-1396.