Come celebrate women who’ve made a difference in South Shore

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Two of South Shore’s finest — Connie Lesko and Melanie Davis — will be recognized April 11 by the AAUW Sun City Center/South Shore Branch, and the community is invited to come celebrate them.

The meeting will begin with coffee, fruit and pastries at 9:30 a.m. in the Florida Room at the Atrium Building, 945 North Course Lane, Sun City Center, and will be followed by an hour-long program at 10. The gathering is free and guest cards are not required, but reservations are requested. To RSVP, call Margie Castiglia at 813-633-8253.

Lesko and Davis will be honored with the chapter’s annual Woman of Distinction Award, which is given “to women who have made significant contributions to their community, particularly in advocating for education, equity and the empowerment of women and girls,” said longtime member Sally Dittman. “Both Connie and Melanie have made exemplary contributions to Sun City Center and the South Shore area. They have made a positive impact on this community, and their actions mirror the AAUW values.”

Those who know them best say their impact is felt in quiet, powerful ways.

Lesko, a now-retired Sun City Center resident, is well known in the community for her advocacy for seniors and Veterans, civic involvement and mentorship of other women.

“Connie has this rare and beautiful way of bringing people together,” said longtime friend Janice Bayruns,” owner of

FirstLight Home Care Tampa. “She inspires without being pushy, leads without being demanding and galvanizes others simply by being who she is — genuine, kind and quietly determined. She makes others feel seen and valued and inspires them to do the same.”

Davis, an Apollo Beach resident and longtime executive director of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, is equally recognized for her community centered leadership, especially in inspiring others to support those in need.

“Melanie is a woman who builds others even as she builds her own legacy,” said Lea Manningham, owner of the nonprofit Girls of the World Inc. “She’s not only defined by her success, but also by how she lifts others along the way. She believed in my mission, took me under her wing and helped me grow my nonprofit to new heights. Her guidance, generosity and unwavering support are a true reflection of who she is.”

To learn more about them, be sure to attend the April 11 meeting, where others will add their thoughts about the honorees and the impact they’ve had in the community.

AAUW Sun City Center/South Shore Chapter member Sue Selbin chairs the Woman of Distinction Committee.

“The committee looks at and evaluates how nominees align with the AAUW mission; the community and professional impact they’ve had; and their character and leadership before voting,” she said.

More than 50 outstanding women have received the group’s Woman of Distinction Award since 2002. Local recipients have included Carla Miles, The Hope Fund for Children; Liz Gutierrez, Enterprising Latinas; Priscilla Mixon, Mary & Martha House; Peggy Burgess, Freedom Plaza; and Joan Kramer, Sun City Center Campaign Against Human Trafficking; among others.

The chapter currently has 44 members who meet the second Saturday of the month from October through May, primarily in the Florida Room or Armstrong Room of the Atrium Building in Sun City Center. Anyone is welcome to attend its meetings, but members must have at least a two-year college degree.

The group hosts programs, a book club and community events; advocates for women; awards scholarships; and more.

For membership information, call Patsie Ginley at 954-258-5714.