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4th annual All About Horses event is April 11

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE
lekindle@aol.com

Whether you’re a seasoned rider or simply love being around horses, you’re invited to All About Horses on April 11. Admission to the event and parking are free.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Park, the family-friendly gathering will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little Manatee River State Park’s Event Field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma.

Cracker Trail boss Robert Wolfe, seen here with his mustang, Jangle, will be the featured speaker at this year’s All About Horses. He’ll be discussing the Florida Cracker Horse and Florida Cracker.

This fourth annual showcase of all things equine will feature a parade of breeds; horse-related games; and activities for kids, talks and demonstrations, live entertainment, raffles and food.
The horse parade at noon will include rare breeds —the Gypsy Vanner, Florida Cracker, Friesian and Akhal-Teke—familiar favorites like the Appaloosa, Paint and Mustang, along with drafts and miniatures.
Cracker Trail boss Robert Wolfe, of Born to Ride, will discuss the Florida Cracker Horse and Florida Cracker Trail; Jane Eastman, of Sun City Center, will present a harness-and-driving demo with her Gypsy Vanner; and a farrier will demonstrate proper hoof maintenance.

Children will find plenty to do, thanks to the Myakka River Riders of Manatee County and Triple B Riding Club of Hillsborough County, including a bean bag toss and stick-pony races. They can dress up in special costumes, take photos with Jane Eastman’s miniature horse, make hats and enjoy petting the popular Sundance drill team horses.
Live entertainment will once again be provided by singer/guitarist Brian Ruddeforth, owner of Canoe Outpost in Wimauma.
Raffle prizes include a Born to Ride trail ride for two, an Ace Hardware–Big Bend gift basket, a gift certificate and gift bucket from Parrish Feed, a Canoe Outpost canoe or kayak ride, a Florida Beach Horses ride for two, a 50/50 drawing and more.

Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Visitors can also try their luck at Donkey Bingo, featuring Skeeter, for a chance to win $50. Tickets are $5 for one or $10 for

Miniature horses, a recognized equine breed, are family favorites at All About Horses. They’re perfect for people who can no longer ride or can’t afford a full-size horse.

three.

Hot dogs, burgers, snow cones, popcorn, beverages and bake-sale items made by members of the Myakka River Riders can be purchased. Families are welcome to bring a picnic lunch.
Proceeds from raffles, donations and food sales will benefit the Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park, an all-volunteer, 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization supporting park projects not covered by the state budget.

“We do events like this one to encourage folks to visit our state parks,” said longtime Friends of the Park member Cathy Moore. “We hope some will become members of our support group, so we can preserve these last pieces of the original Florida for future generations.”

“This is our most well-attended event,” said Moore, an avid rider. “Last year about 400 people came. We want them to see there are many ways to enjoy horses. Owning one isn’t necessary.

All About Horses is a great opportunity for people to meet and pet many different breeds of horses and learn about them by talking with their owners,” she said.

Stick pony races sponsored by the Myaaka River Riders are always a favorite among the many kid-friendly activities found at All About Horses. Others include paint-the-ponies, horse-related bean-bag toss and a photo op with a miniature horse.

Additional volunteers to help at the event are always welcome.

For more information on the event, the Friends group or volunteering, call Cathy Moore at 813-677-9291. Anyone with special needs requiring accommodation can call the park office in advance at 813-671-5005.
For information on the Little Manatee River State Park itself, visit www.floridastateparks.org/.

COURTESY PHOTOS
Kids love to pet horses, and little Avery Panetta, seen here at last year’s All About Horses event, is quite happy petting Skeeter, the miniature donkey who always stars in the Donkey Bingo show.

Singer/guitarist Brian Ruddeforth, owner of Canoe Outpost, will once again entertain folks attending All About Horses on April 11. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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