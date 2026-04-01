Obituaries

Margaret “Peggy” Boyle

March 30, 1934 – March 21, 2026

Margaret “Peggy” Boyle, a beloved matriarch and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026. Born on March 30, 1934, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Frances and Mary Wingert, Margaret’s life was a testament to love, faith, and unwavering dedication to family and community.

Margaret was a beacon of warmth and kindness, whose life was underpinned by her strong faith. A devoted follower of Christ, she spent her days serving others with a servant’s heart, embodying the principles of love and compassion she held dear. As an active member and volunteer of the Roman Catholic Church, Margaret attended Mass regularly and engaged deeply in parish activities. Her dedication to her faith and her community was an inspiration to all who knew her.

In 1952, Margaret graduated from Saint Mary’s of the Assumption in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Shortly thereafter, she met and married the love of her life, Donald Boyle. Together, they shared 69 wonderful years of marriage, raising six children and building a home filled with laughter and love. Her beloved husband, Donald Boyle, and her son, Donald Boyle Jr., predeceased her, leaving behind cherished memories of a family life rich with joy.

Margaret’s legacy lives on through her five surviving children: Richard (and his wife, Margaret), Timothy (and his wife, Sally), John, Matthew (and his wife, Jena) and Ellen Cooper. She was the proud grandmother to ten grandchildren—Kelly, Stacey, Maggie, Katie, T. Sean, Tyler, Torey, Lyndsey, Joseph and Gavin, and great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren.

Margaret delighted in playing board and card games with her children and grandchildren, always bringing a smile and a joke to lighten the mood. The laughter shared during these cherished family moments will forever echo in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Margaret’s memory will forever be cherished, and her life celebrated, by all who had the privilege of knowing her. The family will have a Mass said, in her honor at 11 a.m. on April 23, 2026, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 16650 US-301, Wimauma, 33598. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation, if you wish, in Margaret’s name, to the American Diabetes Association.

Donaldean (Tyree) Clark

Aug. 5, 1927 – March 6, 2026

Donaldean “Donna” (Tyree) Clark passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Born in Shamrock, Texas, and raised in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, she most recently resided in Sun City Center, Florida. She was the eldest of six children and learned early the values of resilience, responsibility and care for others.

Donna devoted her life to her family while supporting her husband’s Navy career, which took them across the United States. After retirement, she and her husband continued their travels as avid RVers, exploring the US. They also traveled throughout Europe. Among her many adventures, she participated in a National Geographic expedition, studying Monarch butterfly migration.

A lifelong supporter of education and service, Donna volunteered with Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, the United Givers Fund, church Bible school, children’s education programs and many more. After raising her children, she returned to school and graduated with honors from the University of Central Florida. She was recognized as Brevard County Senior Volunteer of the Year for her work, helping to create a school memorial wall honoring the Space Coast (demonstrating a mix of her love of art, teaching and giving back to others in the community, especially children).

In her later years at Sun Towers retirement community, Donna was known for her joyful spirit; her love of art classes and activities; and her warm, friendly nature. She will be remembered for her constant smile; her love of reading; and her unwavering encouragement of education for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beyond.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of more than 50 years, James Lloyd Clark, retired commander, U.S. Navy; her children, James Russell Clark, and Joy Lynn Kelso Clark; and her grandson, Brian Clark.

She is survived by her children, Roger Lloyd Clark (Bernice), Donna Jeanette Clark and Leslea Hsu (John), along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Donna will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery on a future date.

In honor of her memory, please read a book, take a class or pursue an educational experience.

Uta Hofmann-Kuhn

Uta Hofmann-Kuhn passed away on March 14, 2026, in Sun City Center Florida. She was born in Berlin, Germany, and emigrated to the U.S. with her parents in 1951. She lived most of her life in the Chicago area. A second marriage resulted in a move to Louisville, KY. From there she and new husband, Bud, and daughter, Kristine, moved to Sun City Center in June of 1996.

Uta’s loving husband pre-deceased her in June of 1998.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kristine; son Erich; and daughter-in-law, Barbara. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Erica and Justin, and great-grandchild, Haze.

Uta was an active member of the community, including serving as vice president, president and secretary of her Homeowners Association.

She also served on the Security Patrol as a driver/dispatcher, team captain and member of the BOD. Her most rewarding volunteer work was working as a driver, First Responder, and dispatcher for the SCC Emergency Squad.

She served a three-year term as a member of the SCC Community Association board of directors. Other volunteer duties include being a member of S.C.C. C.E.R.T., working for the visitor center, being a member of the GFWC Woman’s Club, The Pelican Players and the chamber of commerce.

Her most passionate project was being founder and president of the Patriots Club, which was instrumental in purchasing, installing and flying U.S. Flags along S.R. 674 during special holiday periods, such as Memorial Day, July 4th, Sept. 11th and Veteran’s Day. Patriotism was high on her list of priorities, due to her background.

A memorial service will be held at National Cremation & Burial Society Funeral Home, 308 College Ave., Ruskin, Florida, on April 20, 2026, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society on her behalf.

August Ernest Ebert, Jr.

August Ernest Ebert Jr., 84, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2026, in Bradenton. Born on October 22, 1941, in Baltimore, Maryland, August proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his honorable military service, he worked at Westinghouse and went on to embark on a dedicated career with UPS, where he worked until his retirement. He was a long-time member of the American Legion.

August is survived by his beloved wife, Minnie; his son, Chris, and wife, Aimee; his two grandchildren; his sisters, Marlene and Phyllis; as well as special extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, August and Margaret, and brother, Donald. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

May his memory bring comfort and peace to those who mourn his loss. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests a donation be made to the ASPCA.

Thomas Fry

Thomas (Tom) Fry passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, at the age of 74. He was born in the Tampa area on May 13, 1951.

He is survived by wife, Linda Fry; sister, Helen; and three sons, Thomas Wayne, Don (Donnie) and Robert.

May he rest in peace.