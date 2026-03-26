Rare scouting trifecta earned by Riverview teen with sights set on space

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

Earning top rankings in three Scouting America programs is a rare achievement, but Riverview teen John R.F. Humphreys has done just that — and now even the skies can’t contain his career ambitions.

The aspiring astronaut was recognized March 14 for earning Summit, Quartermaster and Eagle Scout honors, the highest achievements in Venturing, Sea Scouts and Scouting BSA, respectively. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America renamed its flagship youth program to Scouts BSA, to reflect the inclusion of girls in the program. In 2025, the organization, itself, rebranded as Scouting America.

Throughout the changes, Humphreys has stayed true to his goals, with his family a key support.

“Even though this month’s court of honor was for earning his Summit, the ceremony recognized him for getting the trifecta, which is Eagle Scout, Quartermaster and Summit,” said Humphreys’ mother, Nicole. “And yes, I lost it. I was crying. It definitely was an emotional time.”

Humphrey’s accomplishments at age 17 are even more remarkable considering he joined Boy Scouts at age 13, which he described as “late in the game” for Eagle Scout recognition, which he earned two years later. According to various reports, the coveted Eagle Scout is earned by only 4 to 7 percent of scouts overall and must be earned before turning age 18.

Moreover, Humphreys joined Sea Scouts, a nautical-focused coed program emphasizing sailing and maritime skills, and

Venturing, a coed adventure and leadership program that emphasizes service and experiential learning. Quartermaster emphasizes direct leadership, with an emphasis on skills building and preparation. Summit, through high-venture activities, focuses on mentorship teaching and indirect leadership for strategic long-term goals.

“My leadership style is to strive to be a servant to your team first,” Humphreys said. “It’s about always putting the team and the work first.”

Among the many requirements for Quartermaster, a Sea Scout must “train a crew, plan a trip and have the crew execute it,” Nicole Humphreys said. She reports that while most Sea Scouts earn quartermaster by age 21, only about .5 percent ever do. It’s about the same percentage, she added, for a Venturing youth to reach the Summit.

En route to the extremely rare award trifecta, John Humphreys dove deep into the South Pole waters, for his MasterNaut project as a citizen explorer on a scientific expedition to Antarctica, arranged by Blue Green Expeditions to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the HMS Challenger’s crossing of the southern polar circle. It was billed as the first expedition organized specifically to gather data on a wide range of ocean features, including ocean temperatures, seawater chemistry, currents, marine life and seafloor geology.

As a 15-year-old member of the Tampa Bay chapter of SUBAnauts International, a coed marine science education program for ages 12 to 18, Humphreys conducted research on climate change and invasive species. He worked alongside scientists and Ph.D. researchers to collect baseline data, discover new species and study the effects of climate change on coral life.

“It was an incredible, perspective-shifting opportunity,” Humphreys said. “I led a volunteer team to help me with my own research project exploring different types of icebergs and using icebergs as climate change indicators.”

As for his ultimate goal, Humphreys aims to break through the skies into space, as a mission commander specializing in Mars exploration and colonization. He said he was inspired to become an astronaut during a visit to the Kennedy Space Center, where as a toddler he witnessed a shuttle launch and met former astronauts.

His interest in space has never faltered, as his quest for applicable skills and experience-based knowledge intensified

through scouting (Troop 109 out of Valrico), Venturing, Sea Scouts, SCUBAnauts, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Civil Air Patrol, two 4-H clubs (Raise the Bar and On Target) and Order of the Arrow, scouting’s national honor society for which Humphreys serves as vice chief of operations. Upon high school graduation, Humphreys aims to study at the U.S. Naval Academy or the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

“I want to fly Navy or fly Coast Guard and serve my country as a test pilot,” Humphreys said. “My end goal is to be an astronaut and to lead research and exploration in the final frontier. I want to etch my name in the stars.”