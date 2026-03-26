More than a ride: companionship driving program restores independence

In less than a year, the Seniors in Service Companionship Driving Program in South Shore is already proving to be a major success.
Growing demand, more volunteer drivers and a 97% rider satisfaction rating say it all. Beyond the numbers, it’s the stories passengers share about independence restored, medical appointments kept and meaningful connections made that reveal most clearly the program’s impact and success.
The Companionship Driving Program has become a lifeline for older adults and disabled residents living in South Shore who lack free, safe and reliable transportation to medical, dental and vision appointments.
The program falls under Seniors in Service wide array of programs aimed at reducing isolation and providing companionship services for seniors.
“We saw this huge community need for transportation serving seniors and people with mobility issues in southern Hillsborough County,” said Robin Ingles, CEO of Seniors in Service Inc. “People in vulnerable states were not going to medical appointments because they couldn’t figure out how to get there and back.”
Anyone who qualifies needs only to call 813-419-4902 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and provide a few details to the program coordinator, who will then schedule a driver, if one is available. Regardless of the outcome, confirmation is given via email or a call back.
“We’ve had an 83% success rate thus far. We need more drivers,” said Michelle Mason, the program’s local manager. The required background checks, DMV check, HIPAA and safe driver training/certification are covered at no cost.
“Once the driver is trained and on board, they’ll use either their own car or our new minivan,” Mason said. “Mileage is currently reimbursed at 65 cents per mile.”
AdventHealth Riverview recently donated $84,000 to Seniors in Service to purchase the minivan and cover gas and maintenance expenses, driver shirts and tablets to measure rider satisfaction. The vehicle will enable the transport of several passengers at a time, while also saving the program money.
The donation was driven by AdventHealth Riverview’s desire to invest in services that help people stay healthy, connected and supported.
“We had the opportunity to hear about the touching and important work Seniors in Service is doing with the Companionship Driving Program,” said AdventHealth Riverview CEO Jason Newmyer.
“Irrespective of where the community’s residents are receiving care, we want to make sure we support their health and wellness journey. We’re grateful to have nonprofit groups like this one that specialize in services like this program to make the community a better place.”
AdventHealth has also awarded a gas grant for 2026.
Other important contributors to the program include Community Foundation Tampa Bay and its $150,000 commitment over three years; Mabel & Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation, $15,000; and 100 Women Who Care- Southshore, $10,000.
LOIS KINDLE PHOTO The Seniors in Service Community Driving Program recently acquired a new Toyota Sienna minivan, thanks to a generous donation made recently by AdventHealth Riverview. From left are Community Engagement director Chris Noble and South Shore Program’s local manager, Michelle Mason.
“These community partners have enabled us to provide our companionship driving services to South Shore residents,” Mason said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
Program impact (names withheld for privacy)
Barbara F, who’s legally blind, has received 15 rides from the program, most of them to her eye doctor in Bradenton. One of her drivers even contacted Lighthouse for the Blind to better understand how the program could serve her. If it weren’t for the program, she’s not sure how she could get to her appointments, especially with how expensive round-trip Uber rides have become. She’s overjoyed to know help is available to her.
Clara B, 90, uses the program’s services monthly to make her doctor appointments. Originally from Budapest, she lived through Stalin’s occupation and has no family alive in the United States. She said she always requests the same driver, and they have built a relationship that extends beyond the trips, including going out to lunch together.
Cecilia M is disabled and can’t drive. She has arranged 18 rides to medical appointments so far and says the drivers are so kind, the coordinator responds quickly and there’s nothing she would change about the program.
Together, these experiences reveal how the Companionship Driving Program does more than provide transportation — it restores confidence, strengthens community ties and ensures seniors and the disabled aren’t navigating life’s challenges alone.
For more information on ridership or becoming a driver, call Michelle Mason at 954-809-5278.