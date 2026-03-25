Fern B. Thornton

Jan. 20, 1937 – March 16, 2026

Fern B. Thornton, 89, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026. Born on January 20, 1937, in Steger, Illinois, Fern lived a life marked by deep faith, quiet generosity and a lifelong devotion to her family and community.

Fern was a woman of remarkable education and purpose. She earned a Master’s Degree in Education with a specialty in reading, and dedicated over 32 years of her life to teaching elementary school in both Indiana and Florida, shaping young minds and nurturing a love of learning in countless children. Her passion for education was evident to everyone who knew her.

At home, Fern expressed her love through her hands — sewing with skill and care and baking the pies that made her a beloved fixture of her church community. Known affectionately as “the Pie Lady,” she had a gift for bringing people together around the table, and her baking was an extension of the same generous spirit she brought to everything she did. She was a woman of strong and abiding faith, a devoted member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was an active participant in the women’s society for many years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Les Thornton.

Fern is survived by her sons, Brian and his wife, Patti, and Jim Thornton; her grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) and Patrick (Phil); and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Fern’s life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1239 West Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Fern’s favorite charities, Dogs Inc (formerly Southeast Guide Dogs) dogsinc.org/.

Fern leaves behind a legacy not measured in accomplishments, but in the lives she touched — as a teacher, a mother, a grandmother and a friend.

Dale E. Phelps

Dale E. Phelps, 90, of Sun City Center (SCC) passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2025. He was preceded in death by Dolores M. Phelps, who was his loving wife of almost 68 years and his high school sweetheart. Together they had two children, David Phelps and Diane (Serdar) Phelps-Soysal, and two grandchildren, Ash and Evan Soysal. Dale was born in Sturgis, MI, to Erwin and Hazel Phelps. He had one brother, Glenn (Karen) Phelps.

Dale was a hard-working farm kid who loved sports. He was the class president at White Pigeon High School, and balanced four sports (football, basketball, baseball and track) while playing the clarinet in the school band. Before his junior year of high school, his family moved, and Dale became class president at Lee High School in Grand Rapids. He fell in love with a lovely lady who worked at a soda shop. Dale invited Dolores to the prom, and the rest was history.

Education was very important to Dale. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from Michigan State and then a doctorate from Indiana University.

He taught at the University of Michigan and set up its intramural programs. Then in 1970, he moved his family up north for a position as a full professor at Northern Michigan University. In addition to helping set up the intramural programs and the recreational building, he taught fun classes like health, bowling, fly tying, golf, hiking, etc. If you ever had a question about any sports statistics, you could always ask Dale.

Dale retired in 1996 and then moved to SCC in 1997 to enjoy the Florida sunshine. He was very active with the Lawn Bowling Club and assisted in getting the clubhouse built while he was president. When things slowed down, his activities were mostly going to concerts, watching sports, fishing and playing golf.

His family will have a small celebration of life in Michigan later this year.

Brian Kim Chia

1963–2026

Brian Kim Chia of Brandon, Florida, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, died February 17, 2026, at age 63 after a courageous battle with rectal cancer.

Born in Malaysia, Brian came to the United States to pursue his education, earning a B.A. from SUNY Albany and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University. He built a respected career in telecommunications, including his work with Verizon Business, where he was known for his clarity, insight and integrity.

Brian was a man of strong faith, a committed follower of Jesus Christ and an active member of Grace Bible Church of Tampa. He was known for his conviction, sharp thinking and unmistakable humor.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores (“Del”); daughters, Caitlin and Lauren; sisters, Peggy, Paula and Cindy; brother, Ron; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin.

A celebration of life will be held April 18, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Grace Bible Church of Tampa, 10309 Raulerson Ranch Road, Tampa, FL 33569.

For service or livestream information, please visit brianchiamemorial.com/.