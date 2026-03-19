Obituaries

Dale E. Phelps

Dale E. Phelps, 90, of Sun City Center (SCC) passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2025. He was preceded in death by Dolores M. Phelps, who was his loving wife of almost 68 years and his high school sweetheart. Together they had two children, David Phelps and Diane (Serdar) Phelps-Soysal, and two grandchildren Ash and Evan Soysal. Dale was born in Sturgis, MI to Erwin and Hazel Phelps. He had one brother, Glenn (Karen) Phelps.

Dale was a hard-working farm kid, who loved sports. He was the Class President at White Pigeon High School, and balanced four sports (football, basketball, baseball, and track) while playing the clarinet in the school band. Before his junior year of high school his family moved, and Dale became Class President at Lee High School in Grand Rapids. He fell in love with a lovely lady who worked at a soda shop. Dale invited Dolores to the prom, and the rest was history.

Education was very important to Dale. He earned a BS and MS degree from Michigan State and then a Doctorate from Indiana University.

He taught at the University of Michigan and set up their intramural programs. Then in1970, he moved his family up north for a position as a full professor at Northern Michigan University. In addition to helping set up the intramural programs and the recreational building, he taught fun classes like health, bowling, fly tying, golf, hiking, etc. If you ever had a question about any sports statistics, you could always ask Dale.

Dale retired in 1996 and then moved to SCC in 1997 to enjoy the Florida sunshine. He was very active with the Lawn Bowling Club and assisted in getting the clubhouse built while he was President. When things slowed down, his activities were mostly going to concerts, watching sports, fishing, and playing golf.

His family will have a small celebration of life in Michigan later this year.

Patrick Henry Frye

Patrick Henry Frye (Deacon Pat), age 81, of Sun City Center, FL, and formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2026, surrounded by his immediate family.

Born in Kenosha on February 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Claire W. and Marie V. (Tunney) Frye. He attended St. Mark’s Grade School and St. Joseph High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin–Parkside and later earned his Master’s degree in special education from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. He was also certified in special religious education through Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.

Patrick dedicated most of his working career to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Wisconsin. He began his career at the Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, Wisconsin, and later worked at several schools within the Kenosha Unified School District until his retirement from teaching. He was also instrumental in coordinating and starting religious studies programs for developmentally disabled youth and young adults of the Catholic faith, serving parishioners of all Kenosha Catholic churches.

Deacon Pat was ordained on June 9, 1994, by the Most Reverend Rembert G. Weakland, OSB. He received his faculties to preach in 1993 and to witness marriages in 1994. He first served the community of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Kenosha, then spent 18 years at St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Kenosha. He last served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Racine before relocating to Sun City Center, Florida, in 2013.

After moving to Florida, Deacon Pat continued his ministry in the Diocese of St. Petersburg and remained active at St. Anne Parish in Ruskin, Florida, until the time of his death.

He enjoyed traveling, reading, volunteering with many organizations, and advocating for the rights of others. But above all, he cherished time with his family. To his grandchildren, he was lovingly known as “Pop Pop,” and nothing meant more to him than playing games with them, laughter and the simple joy of being with them.

Patrick is survived by his children, Stephanie (Eric Frisch) Frye, Amy (Rick) Hammerly, Daniel Frye and Jeffery (Destiny) Frye; his six grandchildren Austen, Jessamyn and Ronan Frisch, Kyra and Ava Hammerly and Sophie Frye; and his ex-wife, Patricia Tunney, with whom he remained close friends. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, members of his Franciscan family, his Native American Ministry family, and numerous other friends and relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and Frank Frye, and his sisters, Margaret “Nancy” Putrynski and Paula Frye.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, FL, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Anne Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. and available via Livestream https://saintanneruskin.org/DeaconPat/.

Entombment will take place privately at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to any cause that serves and uplifts others. Deacon Pat cared deeply for those in need and honoring him through acts of compassion reflects the life he lived. Suggested organizations include

National MS Society,

Mater Dei Catholic School,

Knights of Columbus,

St. Anne’s Food Pantry.

Phillip J Combs

In Loving Memory of my son Phillip J. Combs on his 40th birthday.

March 24, 2026, you would have been 40. I still see your smile, hear your laugh and feel the warmth of your hugs as if no time has passed at all.

Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you.

You will always be with us.

Happy 40th Birthday, PJ

Loved & missed by everyone who was blessed to have known you.

Mom, Travis, Nana & Grampy Pyche, Family & Friends

Barbara Hill Troeleman, RN

Born October 26, 1931, in Greene County, North Carolina, to Fredrick W. Hill Sr. and Sudie Sumrell Hill, Barbara Jean Hill was the third child in what would become a family of five. They lived a rural life of farming and all those things associated with life in the small, close-knit community of Arba, North Carolina, just south of Snow Hill, in Greene County. She graduated from Maury High School, Maury, NC, in 1949 and moved to Raleigh, NC, being accepted into the Rex Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1952. While in Raleigh, she met Adriaan J. Troeleman, a native of Rotterdam, Holland, and an engineering student at North Carolina State University. In 1952 they were married in Ashville, NC, where his career as a Textile Engineer took them to begin their life together. Through the years they also lived in Narrows, VA; Etowah, TN; Raleigh, NC; Moultrie, GA; and Beaufort, NC, where they retired. In Beaufort, NC, they spent many years enjoying family, friends and coastal living.

Barbara was a wife and mother as well as a registered nurse; she worked in many areas of nursing, including the operating room and ICU, and as well, managed a family practice clinic in Narrows, Va. In the late1960’s she returned to school and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a nursing instructor for 10 years in VA, TN and NC. She was clinical director of nursing at Colquitt Memorial Hospital in Moultrie, GA, when she retired in 1994.

Barbara and Adriaan were always active in their church and community wherever they lived and continued to volunteer after retirement in Beaufort, NC, where they lived for 22 years and made a new life in retirement. In 2016 they relocated to Sun City Center, FL to be closer to family.

Her parents, Fred and Sudie Hill; brother, Fred Hill Jr.; sisters, Doris Stulce and Helen Smith, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Francis Arthur Hill, of Wilson, NC; daughter, Gwen (Bruce)Sherman; sons, John (Gretchen) Troeleman and Nicholas (Dana)Troeleman; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity.

Geraldine Fisher

Geraldine Fisher, 82, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2026, at Brandon Hospital.

Born on October 15, 1943, in Jersey City, NJ, Geraldine was raised in Edison, NJ, where she lived from 1955 to 2010. She later resided in Whiting, NJ, before settling in Sun City Center, FL in 2011.

A proud 1962 graduate of Edison High School, Geraldine married her beloved husband, Richard, that same year at St. Matthew’s Church, beginning a devoted partnership that would span 63 years.

Geraldine dedicated much of her professional life to public service, retiring after 30 years with the Edison Township Tax Office. She was known for her strong work ethic, attention to detail and commitment to helping members of her community. Earlier in her career, she had been employed at Town & Campus in Union, New Jersey.

She found great enjoyment in playing Bingo and Mahjong, but nothing brought her more happiness than time spent with her family. Geraldine was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose warmth, kindness and steady presence will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; her sons, Rich (Donna) and Ron (Cammy); and her five cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Anne Marie), Tommy, Mark, Amanda and Kyle.

Services will be held in New Jersey.

Mary Joan Francisco

Mary Joan Francisco, 95, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She was born on October 3, 1930, to Mildred and John O’Donnell in Newark, New Jersey. Having grown up in Newark, she then lived in Passaic, N.J., for 30 years before moving to Morris Plains, N.J., where she resided for 35 years.

She married the love of her life, Douglas Francisco, in 1951, and together they shared 65 beautiful years. Always ready for an adventure, they traveled extensively, but their favorite place to be was Long Beach Island, N.J. on vacations with their family.

Throughout her life Joan remained active and curious. She graduated from Montclair State University and later retired from Marsh & McLennan in Morristown, N.J. She loved to garden, travel, read, and stay active at the gym. Joan also had a passion for discussing politics and was known for her strong convictions and spirited debates.

Joan is predeceased by her husband, Douglas; her parents, Mildred and John O’Donnell; and her brother, John O’Donnell. She is survived by her devoted children, Valerie (Francisco) and Gerry Lano of Randolph, N.J., and Douglas Francisco of Tampa, Fla. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Tara, Gerry and his wife, Courtenay, and Laura Lano, and Douglas and Kimberly Francisco, as well as her great-grandchild, Logan.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Plaza West Health Center at Freedom Plaza, Sun City Center, for their compassionate care and support. We’d also like to extend a special thank you to Joan’s angel friends, Hanna and Pat, whose unending support and loving care made a profound impact on us all.