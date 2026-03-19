Inspira’s H.E.L.P. allows kids to step into real life experiences

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Bowling is much more than a fun physical activity for neurodivergent children enrolled in Inspira Tampa Bay’s H.E.L.P. Program. Its one of a number of community immersion outings the nonprofit organization has introduced to give these kids exposure to real-life experiences.

Inspira Tampa Bay provides personalized counseling and support for children with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, sensory sensitivities, Tourette syndrome, learning disabilities or developmental delays—those whose brains process, learn or behave differently from what’s considered typical.

“We take the children—along with their parents and siblings—out into the community so they can experience new environments and practice everyday life skills,” said Luz Gaona, founder and CEO of Inspira Tampa Bay. “Whether it’s waiting in line, taking turns, moving from one activity to the next or staying safe, these outings give us a chance to see families using the tools they’ve learned in counseling, while supporting their children in real time.”

Typically, Gaona explained, parents are encouraged to practice these skills on their own during regular routines, such as a trip to Publix. In those cases, counselors must rely on the parent’s feedback at the next counseling session since they aren’t there to observe the interaction first-hand.

The community immersion outings paint a fuller picture.

During the remainder of 2026, Inspira has planned trips to the Lowry Park Zoo, Glazer’s Children’s Museum, a local farm and a picnic in the park. All expenses are covered by the 501(c) 3 charity, which operates solely on private donations and organizational gifts.

Funding for the recent bowling outing at The Alley at Southshore in Riverview came from a $6,500 grant awarded by 100

Women Who Care- Southshore in Riverview during the last quarter of 2025. Eleven children – ages 3 to 8 – and their families participated.

Inspira Tampa Bay Inc., 707 West Lake Drive, Wimauma, is always seeking donations and additional volunteers to support its mission of empowering families, uniting communities and celebrating diversity. Its team of speech-language pathologists, occupational therapy practitioners and community volunteers supports the inclusion of marginalized, underserved, and often excluded neurodivergent and at-risk children.

At the heart of Inspira’s work is the belief that every child and family deserves access to support, resources, and opportunities for growth and development.

Volunteers read with the children and join them in interactive activities, while building supportive relationships.

To learn more about Inspira Tampa Bay, its programs or how you can help, visit www.inspiratampabay.org/ or call 813-323-5783 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

weekdays.