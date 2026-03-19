Home » Inspira’s H.E.L.P. allows kids to step into real life experiences
News

Inspira’s H.E.L.P. allows kids to step into real life experiences

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE
lekindle@aol.com

Bowling is much more than a fun physical activity for neurodivergent children enrolled in Inspira Tampa Bay’s H.E.L.P. Program. Its one of a number of community immersion outings the nonprofit organization has introduced to give these kids exposure to real-life experiences.
Inspira Tampa Bay provides personalized counseling and support for children with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, sensory sensitivities, Tourette syndrome, learning disabilities or developmental delays—those whose brains process, learn or behave differently from what’s considered typical.

Marroquin, 3, is overwhelmed with excitement after sending his bowling ball down the alley with the support of his sister, Vayola, 7, and mom, Rocio. He and his family were part of Inspira Tampa Bay’s first community immersion outing of 2026.

“We take the children—along with their parents and siblings—out into the community so they can experience new environments and practice everyday life skills,” said Luz Gaona, founder and CEO of Inspira Tampa Bay. “Whether it’s waiting in line, taking turns, moving from one activity to the next or staying safe, these outings give us a chance to see families using the tools they’ve learned in counseling, while supporting their children in real time.”
Typically, Gaona explained, parents are encouraged to practice these skills on their own during regular routines, such as a trip to Publix. In those cases, counselors must rely on the parent’s feedback at the next counseling session since they aren’t there to observe the interaction first-hand.
The community immersion outings paint a fuller picture.
During the remainder of 2026, Inspira has planned trips to the Lowry Park Zoo, Glazer’s Children’s Museum, a local farm and a picnic in the park. All expenses are covered by the 501(c) 3 charity, which operates solely on private donations and organizational gifts.
Funding for the recent bowling outing at The Alley at Southshore in Riverview came from a $6,500 grant awarded by 100

Inspira Tampa Bay’s first community immersion outing of 2026 took place Feb. 28 at The Alley at Southshore in Riverview. Eleven neurodivergent or at-risk kids took part with their family members at the free event, thanks to a fourth-quarter grant in 2025 from 100 Women Who Care Southshore.

Women Who Care- Southshore in Riverview during the last quarter of 2025. Eleven children – ages 3 to 8 – and their families participated.
Inspira Tampa Bay Inc., 707 West Lake Drive, Wimauma, is always seeking donations and additional volunteers to support its mission of empowering families, uniting communities and celebrating diversity. Its team of speech-language pathologists, occupational therapy practitioners and community volunteers supports the inclusion of marginalized, underserved, and often excluded neurodivergent and at-risk children.
At the heart of Inspira’s work is the belief that every child and family deserves access to support, resources, and opportunities for growth and development.
Volunteers read with the children and join them in interactive activities, while building supportive relationships.

Volunteer Jocelyn Torres helps Michael Arroyo, 3, lift a bowling ball at The Alley at Southshore. He was there to support his sister Nevaeh, 7, who’s enrolled as a participant in Inspira’s H.E.L.P. Program.

To learn more about Inspira Tampa Bay, its programs or how you can help, visit www.inspiratampabay.org/ or call 813-323-5783 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

LUZ GAONA PHOTOS
Inspira Tampa Bay volunteer Jocelyn Torres registers 7-year-old Ellie Garcia for the charity’s recent community immersion outing at the Alley at Southshore. The event gave neurodivergent children enrolled in Inspira Tampa Bay’s H.E.L.P. Program the chance to practice real-life skills in a public environment.

weekdays.

0 comment
1
Facebook

You may also like

Good Hearts

Fun Fest’s a wrap!

Rotarians set for 16th Annual Crawfish Festival in...

Post 246 hosting social for Legion’s 107th birthday

Operation Medicine Cabinet returns March 27

All aboard for SCC Model Railroad Club open...

Mold-contaminated debris addressed as hurricane season approaches

C.E.R.T.: helping neighbors when it matters most

Irish food, music and magic await at St....

Brandon’s 70th annual Fourth of July Parade, debuts...