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Fun Fest’s a wrap!

by theObserver

The Sun City Center Fun Fest drew large crowds of people March 14 to the Community Association’s Main Campus. Visitors enjoyed learning about all the clubs, nonprofit groups and vendors participating in the event, the entertainment—and especially the freshly prepared foods.
“I never knew retirement could be so much fun,” said Linda Bailey, of Carthage, Mo. “Fun Fest was so enjoyable, and I was able to find many items I wanted to buy, especially the jewelry. The Model Railroad Club was fascinating.
“Everyone was so friendly and welcoming,” she continued. “If I had stayed any longer, I would have spent even more.”
Vendors agreed.
“We gave out lots of information and got four leads,” said Alexis Anderson, co-owner of West Coast Golf Cars. “It was fun meeting so many people, and we made some new friends.”
For the clubs, Fun Fest was a great fundraising and awareness-building opportunity.
“We had a lot of Veterans and people associated with them stop by to share their pride for our current military serving overseas,” said Steve Burrill, American Legion Post 246 member. “And, of course, they also appreciated our strawberry shortcake. Traditionally, it’s our main fundraiser for the scholarships we provide the community.”
Lois Kind

The Potter’s Wheel Club of Sun City Center clubroom in the Atrium Building is filled with folks looking to find a piece or two of handcrafted pottery to purchase for their home or garden.

Visitors browse some of the expertly crafted woodwork created from raw materials and displayed by members of the SCC Sawdust Engineers at Fun Fest on March 14.

LOIS KINDLE PHOTOS
At right, Dana Benjamin, of Sun City Center, pays AAUW member Kathy Eckhart for a couple of books she found interesting at Fun Fest. Seated in the background is AAUW membership chairwoman Patsie Ginley.

SCC Model Railroad Club member Dave Scudder welcomes visitors to see the special N-scale, Old West diorama made specifically for Fun Fest to be auctioned off, plus a variety of train-related items for area hobbyists.

A crowd of Fun Fest visitors stream through some of the dozens of clubs and organizations set up outdoors to share information about what they offer to area residents.

Like a good neighbor, the SCC Emergency Squad is always on hand at community events like Fun Fest. Seen here, Team 8 captain/EMR and assistant chief of public affairs, Dorothy DeCoux, hands a visitor a Vial of Life as Team 4 dispatcher Jax Trautweiler assists her.

CC resident Joanne Sudman and her sister, Linda Bailey, a resident of Carthage, Mo., admire the colorful, handcrafted artwork created by the SCC Stained Glass Club for Fun Fest.

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