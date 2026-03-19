Fun Fest’s a wrap!

The Sun City Center Fun Fest drew large crowds of people March 14 to the Community Association’s Main Campus. Visitors enjoyed learning about all the clubs, nonprofit groups and vendors participating in the event, the entertainment—and especially the freshly prepared foods.

“I never knew retirement could be so much fun,” said Linda Bailey, of Carthage, Mo. “Fun Fest was so enjoyable, and I was able to find many items I wanted to buy, especially the jewelry. The Model Railroad Club was fascinating.

“Everyone was so friendly and welcoming,” she continued. “If I had stayed any longer, I would have spent even more.”

Vendors agreed.

“We gave out lots of information and got four leads,” said Alexis Anderson, co-owner of West Coast Golf Cars. “It was fun meeting so many people, and we made some new friends.”

For the clubs, Fun Fest was a great fundraising and awareness-building opportunity.

“We had a lot of Veterans and people associated with them stop by to share their pride for our current military serving overseas,” said Steve Burrill, American Legion Post 246 member. “And, of course, they also appreciated our strawberry shortcake. Traditionally, it’s our main fundraiser for the scholarships we provide the community.”

Lois Kind