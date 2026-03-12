Operation Medicine Cabinet returns March 27

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Home Instead Senior Care and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital are once again teaming up to offer South Shore residents a safe way to dispose of expired, unwanted or unused medications through Operation Medicine Cabinet.
HCSO Deputy Emily Anderson is seen here chatting with SCC resident Lorna Ruggiero, who stopped by to make a drop-off at Operation Medicine Cabinet in December 2025.
Outdated vitamins, supplements, liquids, pet meds and sharps can also be turned in. There’s no need to remove labels or empty containers. Sharps (needles) need to be placed in some kind of hardened container, like a plastic bottle.
The Sheriff’s Office District 4 Command hosts the collection—now the only remaining drug take-back program in the county—and pays for everything collected to be incinerated by the City of Tampa. Home Instead furnishes boxes, tape and other supplies, and the hospital offers its breezeway for the venue.
Open to the entire South Shore community, this free drive-thru event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 27, at 4016 State Road 674, Sun City Center.
Hospital leaders say the effort aligns with HCA Healthcare’s Crush the Crisis initiative.
“Caring for our community—especially our seniors and their families—is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dave Chudzik, South Shore Hospital director of communications and community engagement. “In partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we’re providing a simple, secure way to dispose of unused or expired medications. Properly removing them from our homes helps prevent accidental misuse, protects our loved ones and grandchildren, and keeps our community safe. We’re proud to stand alongside our neighbors in taking this important step toward a healthier, safer South Shore.”
Last December’s collection at Community Hall netted 900 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs that might otherwise have been flushed or tossed in the trash, polluting the water supply, or, worse yet, kept and taken in error.
HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry anticipates the March 27th Operation Medicine Cabinet will yield another 32 boxes or 800 pounds.
The numbers reflect a community that consistently shows up—and
Drop off all expired, unwanted or unused medications, vitamins, supplements, liquids and pet meds at the next Operation Medicine Cabinet, Friday, March 27, at South Shore Hospital. Sharps (needles) need to be placed in some kind of hardened container.
understands the stakes.
“We’re doing amazing as a community,” he said. “Our residents understand why we’re doing this and have made this part of their lives.”
That’s no overstatement. Since coming to the community in 2015, Merry has overseen the secure collection and disposal of just under 17,000 pounds of drugs and medications during Operation Medicine Cabinet’s over 20 events. The effort has positively impacted residential quality of life, the environment and area waterways.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Jeff Merry, Deputy Emily Anderson and Community Service Aide Ashley Stewart will be there to accept all drop-offs. Residents need not leave their cars or golf carts.
Once collected, everything is boxed, sealed, labeled and weighed before being transported to the HCSO District 2 office on Falkenburg Road for secure storage. From there, the medications are taken for incineration—never leaving the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office chain of custody.
Residents can drop off small amounts of pills or capsules at the Dist. 4 Command office, 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin, at any time; however, liquids and sharps are prohibited at this location.
For more information, call David Scott, co-owner of At Home Senior Care, at 813-633-0333. Merry or Stewart can be reached at 813-242-5525.