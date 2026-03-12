Obituaries

Donna May Elcock

April 14, 1947 – Feb. 24, 2026

Donna May Elcock (né Osborne), 78, of Sun City Center, Florida, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. It was a shock to anyone who knew her, due to her energy, strength, light, vibrancy, constant activity, love for travel and adventure, and contagious laughter.

Born on April 14, 1947, in Hayward CA, Donna was the only daughter of Garland “Don” Osborne and Iola Osborne of Tulsa, OK [both deceased]. She has three brothers, Richard Osborne of Santa Rosa, CA, Darrell Osborne [deceased] and Orval Osborne of Durham, NC.

Donna and Robert Elcock married in 1992 and shared 34 years together before her passing. They met in a country line dancing class, and, boldly, she made the first move. They traveled, cruised, moved a lot and genuinely enjoyed each other. Donna also loved her pets, including her dog, Eddie, whom she enjoyed taking daily walks with around the neighborhood.

Donna was the beloved mother of Kim Clark of Santa Cruz, CA, Tiffany Clark [deceased] and Bethany Gaddis of Parrish, FL. Donna always said she knew at a young age that all she ever wanted to do was be a mom. She taught her children to live with authenticity, listen with their whole hearts, and to take care of themselves and others because we all belong to each other. Her daughters were her everything, and Donna was everything to her daughters.

She developed close relationships with her son-in-law, Charles Nathan Gaddis, and her daughter-in-law, Kristy Newstrom, who have been incredible support for the family while navigating their own grief.

Similarly, she was very close with her six grandchildren, of whom she was very proud, Jaxon, Jovie, Jaydn, Lyrick, Jordan and Kaiyan. They affectionately called her Gigi. She never missed a recital, play (if there were multiple performances, she went to all of them), game or any kind of event they were involved in. She was their number one fan.

Donna loved life and lived it to her fullest. She loved out loud, unconditionally. She told you she loved you with words and in deed. She was consistent. She was a rock, a spiritual guide, a therapist. She knew she was surrounded by love and that started by her loving those in her surroundings.

The beach and her sunroom were her happy places. Her dry, comedic style was unparalleled, and she was skilled at knowing the right thing to say at the right time. One of her favorite sayings was, “This too shall pass.”

She remembered everyone’s birthday and made sure they felt loved and celebrated on their special day. She always drew a smiley face on cards next to her name.

She was active, always learning, reading, growing and praying. She was a spider plant whisperer and loved to garden. Her gratitude journals were packed with lists of everything she appreciated in her life. Like the poem, “Drinking From My Saucer,” often credited to John Paul Moore, that reads, she felt like she was “drinking from her saucer, ‘cause my cup has overflowed.”

She was a proud member and descendant of the Muscogee (Mvskoke) Nation. Her mother gave her the name Hoktē Vcaku, which means precious, sacred, holy woman. She completed her degree in midlife to be a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and helped many cross over as a hospice volunteer. Her compassion touched many lives.

Her Celebration of Life was held on Monday, March 2, 2026, in Sun City Center and attended by many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, she would appreciate donations to Best Friends Animal Society.

Mary Frances Maher

Mary Frances Maher, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 with family by her side, on Feb. 6, 2026, in Sun City Center. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rena O’Neill and sister of her late brothers, Harry and John O’Neill. She was raised in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and was a 1954 graduate of St. Clare High School in Woonsocket.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward R. Maher, M.D., with whom she spent 22 years raising their family in Warwick, Rhode Island, before his passing.

Fran was the devoted mother of the late James H. Maher, D.C., O.M.D., and Maj. Joseph M. Maher. She is survived by her son, Edward R. Maher Jr., D.V.M., of Carlsbad, California, and her daughter, Michaela F. Maher of Newport, Rhode Island. She also leaves four grandchildren, Allison, Lauren, Caroline and JJ; four great-grandchildren, Sophie, Evie, Lorenzo and Diego; and several nieces and nephews.

Fran became a member of the Kings Point Active Adult Community in Sun City Center in 1993, where she made many close friends over her 33 years of residence. She worked for more than a decade at the Rhode Island Blood Center and volunteered her free time as a docent at the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Over the past 15 years, she served as a companion to residents at the Freedom Plaza Senior Assisted Living Community in Sun City Center. Fran was known for her faith, humor, smile, generous heart and ability to connect with people and uplift their spirits.

She cherished hosting social events — especially her traditional and legendary Christmas Eve gatherings — bringing friends and family closer together. She had a gift for leaving an impact on every person she met and will be dearly missed and joyfully remembered by everyone who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aston Gardens at the Courtyard, Plaza West Rehabilitation Center and LifePath Hospice House of Sun City Center for the compassionate care they provided over the past year.

A private celebration of life will be held in Rhode Island in late spring 2026.

Deborah Mona Hansen

It is with deep and tender sadness that we share the sudden passing of our beautiful mother, Deborah “Debbie” Mona Hansen, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at the age of 71. She was a source of steadfast encouragement, and the love she gave remains woven into everything we are.

Her love and presence will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years, Harold; her daughter, Tamara Reese (Jeremy); their four children, Owen, Gillen, Campbell and Colton; her son, Christopher Hansen (Barbara); their daughters, Landyn and Clark; her son, Dane Hansen (Lauren); and their children, Aspen and Eli.

Debbie was born in August 1954 to Mona Louise Petry (d.1996) and Harry Edward Owens (d.2021) and spent her childhood in Garden City Park, New York. The family attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in New Hyde Park, NY. It was there that she met and started “going steady” with Harold Hansen in 1968. Debbie and Hal were married at Gloria Dei on June 29, 1974.

Debbie and Harold moved to Columbus, Ohio, in 1977, where Debbie worked at Riverside Hospital in the physical therapy department, and Hal eventually joined the Columbus Police Department. Their daughter, Tamara, was born in 1980, followed by their son, Christopher, in 1982.

In August 1985, the family relocated to Pickerington, Ohio. After much prayer, Debbie and Hal welcomed their rainbow baby, Dane, in August 1986. Debbie worked as an office manager and podiatric medical assistant for Ankle and Foot Associates, bringing care, joy and compassion to every patient she served. But if you asked her, motherhood was her proudest work — Debbie poured her whole heart into raising her three children. Most of her time was spent cooking, baking and reveling in their lives — she always cheered louder than anyone in the room and kept a well-stocked cabinet of snacks. She managed the hospitality room of wrestling meets, attended every musical production and cheerleading competition, and covered her eyes through dangerous dirt bike races. She led Girl Scout troops, hosted pool parties and opened her home without hesitation. Debbie was, in every sense of the word, everyone’s mom.

In 2012, Debbie and Hal retired to Apollo Beach, FL, to be closer to family and escape Ohio winters. Debbie thoroughly enjoyed their Diamond Plus cruise line status and embarked on over 60 cruises. Alongside Hal, she fulfilled her dream of seeing the world — Italy, Paris, Netherlands, Prague, Norway, and the Panama Canal. In addition to travel, Debbie delighted in her grandchildren, maintained lifelong friendships, thrifted and hosted family at their home in Florida. She joined a local women’s group ‘Ah Ah Girls’ and enjoyed attending luncheons and playing Bunco.

She was a loving mother, a fun grandma and “memaw,” a devoted wife, a caring sister and a passionate friend. Her abundant love shaped our lives, and her spirit will continue to guide us always. May her memory forever be a blessing.

A memorial service celebrating Debbie’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on March 21 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Ruskin, FL. Immediately following the memorial, family is invited to her interment in the Columbarium at the Oasis at Calvary. The family has requested guests wear something purple or joyful in honor of Debbie.

Duane Catherine Landers

Duane Catherine (Dorsey) Landers passed away peacefully on February 19 at the age of 86. Born in Tampa in 1939, when Florida was still Old Florida, she attended Gordon Keller School of Nursing on Davis Island for four years, then worked at Tampa General Hospital as an RN. Brain and heart surgeries fascinated her and convinced her that humans had a brilliant designer. She studied the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1967. For nearly 60 years, she joyfully devoted herself to serving God and helping others come to know him.

Duane was a devoted wife and mother: She and her husband, Fred, were true Florida Crackers who built a small lakeside horse-farm for their two children in Riverview and, later, a 10-acre “ranch” further south where they raised cattle. For 35 years Duane worked at the Riverview Post Office and loved to fish, rustle cows, catch scallops, pick black-eyed peas and fry frog legs after family “frogging trips.” She was up for pretty much anything. A caregiver to the core, she made others feel safe and understood. She always had time to listen, always found a way out for you, always believed in you even when you didn’t believe in yourself. She possessed a warm forgiveness, a voice of calm in the chaos (there was plenty), a silent grace and humility, a steady presence that was an anchor for so many people she loved over the years.

Duane would definitely deny she was any of the above and if you kept on about it, would convince you that any goodness came from her God, Jehovah, and study of His word. In her 20s, she laid the groundwork for lifelong daily study, focusing on deep Bible truths that made Jehovah’s ways come alive. She loved attending Bible-based meetings at the Kingdom Hall – the home of her heart where she forged unbreakable bonds with spiritual brothers and sisters. She found great joy in the Christian ministry, retiring early from the post office so she could devote more time sharing the Bible’s paradise hope with others. Simultaneously, she oversaw all sick family, aunts, uncles, grandparents, as they travelled the last difficult stages of life. She held their hands in hospice, setting an example for her children to show the same care.

Duane is survived by a daughter, Catherine Stacy O’Neal; a son, Fred “Park” Landers III; and a spiritual daughter, Sherry Nelson Robbins. She is also survived by a half-sister, Cassie (Mike) Gilmer, of Opp, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Fred Park Landers Jr., and two half-brothers, David Dorsey and Art Dorsey, of Opp, Alabama. The family especially thanks Ford and Sherry Robbins and their family for their unbounding care and assistance of Duane the past five years.