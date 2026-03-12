Mold-contaminated debris addressed as hurricane season approaches

With hurricane season three months away, a report from the Hillsborough County Citizens Advisory Committee sounds the alarm on mold in storm-damaged debris, a hidden health danger posed by waterlogged furniture and other items left outside for disposal.
The CAC’s 2025 annual report, which was set for presentation March 4 to Hillsborough County commissioners, calls for action to protect public safety, noting concern with the enormous amount of water-damaged furniture, mattresses and other household items discarded after hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024. Raised as well is the risk of trespassing and potential altercations, with people entering private properties to collect discarded items.
The CAC report indicates that while mold-contaminated items await proper disposal, some individuals would repurpose them for personal use or resale, often unaware of the significant risks involved. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to mold can lead to nasal congestion, throat irritation, coughing, wheezing, and, in severe cases, allergic reactions or asthma.
Linda Chion Kenney photo Debris in Riverview neighborhoods, such as this one, piled up in the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes in 2024.
Committee recommendations come three months before the start of the 2025 hurricane season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Fourteen named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes are projected for the Atlantic Basin, which aligns closely with the 30-year historical average, signifying a potentially active season.
This follows last year’s notably quiet hurricane season, featuring five hurricanes across the Atlantic, but none directly affecting Hillsborough County. By contrast, the 2024 hurricane season was tumultuous, as Hurricanes Helene and Milton struck the county within 14 days of each other, resulting in severe flooding from record rainfall that overwhelmed infrastructures and prompted extensive damage recovery efforts.
In its committee report, CAC members give high marks to county officials, who, in 2024, used temporary debris storage sites to speed up clean-up efforts, but noted as well that in some cases, the use of more traditional methods, including claw trucks and front-end loaders, left behind dangerous debris and property damages.
Committee members propose a pilot program using large waste-disposal bags, holding up to 3,000 pounds of debris, for quick loading into dump trucks. The report suggests that if properly packed and distributed, the bags could reduce clean-up time, minimize property damage and ensure safter neighborhoods after storms.
Members of the Citizens Advisory Committee are tasked to review and evaluate issues they see for themselves, hear about from county residents or are asked to review by county leaders. No wonder the 2024 efforts focused on hurricane waste, as county officials undertook the herculean task of managing more than 2.9 million cubic tons of debris collected after Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, that struck on September 26, followed by Hurricane Milton, the Category 3 storm that struck October 10.
This staggering volume, equivalent to 8.7 years of typical yard waste collection, illustrates the scale of the challenge, with the waste likened to a line of dump trucks stretching 194 miles. The extensive cleanup effort underscores the immense logistical complexities involved in such a significant recovery operation and the critical importance of restoring community safety and normalcy.
To address mold-related issues, committee members offer several recommendations, including educational campaigns and signs that clearly warn of mold-related health risks, as well as “Private Property/No Trespassing” signs aimed to deter unauthorized debris removal.
Moreover, the committee’s report sheds light on other post-storm health and safety challenges, including the mental health impacts of surviving a disaster, the spread of waterborne illnesses and the need for better education on home mitigation practices. The committee calls for targeted communication strategies, such as multilingual materials, community workshops and hotlines to address residents’ concerns.
The CAC report notes the heroic work of first responders and praises county officials for the creative use of water trucks and generator-powered pumps to address localized flooding during Hurricane Milton. While unconventional, these measures successfully mitigated risks and accelerated recovery efforts, according to the CAC report.
The report identifies areas for improvement in emergency communication, particularly for non-English-speaking residents and those who rely on alternative transportation. The CAC recommends expanding multilingual outreach, improving signage protocols, and exploring new tools like intercom-equipped vehicles and community information hubs.
The report serves as a good reminder that hurricane preparation is essential. Meteorologists have warned that the influence of El Niño, expected to form before the season begins, might not necessarily lead to a quiet 2026 hurricane season. While El Niño can suppress hurricane formation, it’s not a guarantee against significant storms. Last season, despite El Niño conditions, the Atlantic produced five hurricanes, which highlights the unpredictability of these weather patterns.