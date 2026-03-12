By FRANCIS FEDOR

francisfotography@outlook.com

In the game of the week, two South Shore Six programs faced off at East Bay. The Stingrays, making the trip to take on the 6-1 Indians, who looked to extend a winning streak. It was a highly anticipated game attended by a number of MLB scouts, according to one of the coaches, with 2-0 Ethan DeJesus taking the mound for the Rays and Connor Gavigan for East Bay. The Indians found the scoreboard first, plating a run in the first and adding three more in the third, having the momentum. The Stingrays found their stride in the fifth with a big two-run double from Diankel Berrios to cap a three-run frame, closing the gap. Sumner took the lead in the seventh with two more runs, and DeJesus closed out the Indians in the bottom of the seventh for the win. DeJesus is inside the top 50 in FLA in strikeouts with 35 in three games. It was a thrilling game for the fans and a tough loss for either side in a well pitched game.

The Stingrays followed up its exhilarating win over East Bay with an 11-1 home win over Spoto on March 5. Sumner scored in every inning, except the second, of the run-rule shortened game. Six different hitters doubled, including Mason Morales with two extra base hits and Isaiah Romano, who led the way with three RBIs. The Rays saw their two-game winning streak ended with a 5-1 road loss at Jefferson (6-1). The Rays were held to two hits, and Jaylin Chambers took the loss, giving up three earned runs in four innings of work.

East Bay, after the loss to Sumner, looked to get back in the win column but fell on the road against Plant City, 8-6, on March 5. The Raiders have been tough on SS6 teams, with Sumner getting the only win with Spoto and Riverview remaining. The Indians take positives away from the game with huge nights from J. Diab, going 3-3 with a HR and two doubles and driving in a pair of runs. Rowland Ruiz Jr. went 2-4 with four RBIs.

Lennard lost a 3-1 heart-breaker at home against Plant City, giving up two late runs to send the Raiders to the win on March 3, but the Longhorns bounced back the next night, traveling to Lakewood Ranch. Lennard struck first in the top of the first with a couple of runs, but it was a six-run seventh that propelled the Longhorns to a much-needed win. Senior Mikie Locke drove in three runs on a double and scored twice. Luis Valentin-Ramos also doubled in the win. Myles Wagner pitched 2/3 of an inning to notch the win.

Lennard wrapped up the week with a 10-0 home win over Morgan. JV Brennick tossed a complete game (five innings) shutout, only allowing one hit for the win, his first of the season. Ramos doubled in the win, but it was his glove that highlighted his night, making two amazing diving catches, bouncing up on the first and doubling off a Mustang runner at first. Locke went 3-4 and drove in two runs, one of four players on the night to do so.

Spoto continued its struggle to find offense over the week, scoring only three runs over three games, starting with a 4-1 home loss to Durant, the 11-1 loss at Sumner and a 16-1 loss at home against Robinson. The Spartans fell to 1-7 on the season.

Morgan won in an offensive outburst, winning 20-0 in Bayshore. The team used an 11-run fourth and seven-run fifth to run-

rule the Bruins. The Mustangs could not carry the momentum from the win in facing the 6-1 Bloomingdale Bulls in Wimauma and lost another run-rule four-inning game, 16-1. Bloomingdale has wins over five of the SS6 with Sumner remaining on its schedule on March 24 in the Tank. The Mustangs finished their week with the loss to Lennard on March 6 and a loss to Steinbrenner in a matinee home game on Saturday.

Riverview continues to search for a winning combination but lost 19-0 at home to Newsome. The Wolves scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to pad the win. The Sharks dropped their seventh in a row at Durant, 8-2. Riverview fell to 2-8 on the season.

A number of the South Shore Six will take part in the annual Saladino tournament, running from March 14 to March 18. In the Gold division, Lennard will be a host site, and East Bay will play at host Jefferson. Sumner and Riverview will compete in the Silver division hosted by Armwood (Sumner) and Carrollwood Day (Riverview). And Spoto will play in the Bronze division at host Chamberlain. The theme of the tournament is “Celebrating the Legacy of Tony Saladino Jr.” Many teams already honor Saladino with a sticker on their batting helmets.

On Saturday, March 14, the SS6 schedule will be Lennard vs Newsome, 10 a.m.; East Bay vs Gaither, 1 p.m.; Sumner vs Robinson, 4 p.m.; Riverview vs Leto, 4 p.m.; and Spoto v. Brooks DeBartolo, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 16, sees Lennard vs Durant, 7 p.m.; East Bay vs Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Sumner vs Armwood, 7 p.m.; Riverview vs Carrollwood Day, 7 p.m.; and Spoto vs Chamberlain at 4 p.m.

Action continues on Tuesday, March 17, with Lennard vs Bloomingdale, 7 p.m.; East Bay vs Plant, 4 p.m.; Sumner vs Hillsborough, 4 p.m.; Riverview vs Freedom, 4 p.m.; and semifinal action in the Bronze (Spoto) division.

The Gold division will host its semifinals on Wednesday, March 18, with the championship played Thursday night at the University of Tampa at 7 p.m. The Silver and Bronze divisions will play their championship game on March 18 at a location to be determined.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor. Full game gallery available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691