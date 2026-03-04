Obituaries for the week of March 5, 2026

Russell P. Doerr Jr.

Russell P. Doerr Jr. passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2026, with his loving wife and daughter by his side, under the compassionate care of LifePath Hospice. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his devoted hospice nurses for their exceptional kindness and support during his final days.

Born with a competitive spirit and a deep appreciation for camaraderie, Russ lived a full and active life. He graduated from Lake High School in 1953, before proudly serving in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1958. His time in the Navy marked the beginning of a remarkable 70-year friendship with his dear friend, Wayne R., a bond that stood the test of time.

Russ dedicated 42 years of hard work as a longshoreman at the Toledo lake-front dock, retiring after a long and honorable career. He found joy not only in his work but in the many friendships he built along the way. His love for Lake Erie, competition and fellowship carried into every chapter of his life.

A lifelong athlete, Russ played softball throughout the years with East Toledo Family Center and Sun City Center Softball, and he was especially proud to compete alongside fellow Toledoans in the Senior Olympics. Whether at bat, at sea or around a card table, Russ thrived on teamwork and good-natured rivalry.

The family also wishes to extend special thanks to close family friends, Rich and the Isernia family, for their steadfast love and support. They are deeply grateful to all who offered comforting prayers and thoughtful gestures during Russ’s illness.

Russ is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Pegg, and her cherished family; his daughter, Doreen (Howard) Johnson; his brother, Paul (Marie) Doerr; and his beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebratory Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center, Florida, at a future date. A possible Celebration of Life in Toledo, Ohio, is planned for later this summer.

Russ will be remembered for his loyalty, strength, humor and the countless friendships he cultivated over a lifetime well lived. His legacy of love, faith and fellowship will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know him.

Kenneth English

Kenneth English passed away on February 10, 2026.

Kenneth was born in Queens, NY, on January 9, 1957, to Anita & Thomas English. He was the second of nine children.

Kenny was very loyal and an optimist. This was evident because he was a dedicated lifelong NY Jets fan – no matter their record each year. His 1982 Corvette, which he purchased when he was 25, was Kenny’s pride and joy. He loved that car until his last breath.

Kenny worked for IMB and JP Morgan Chase, but after years in the corporate world, he decided to go from volunteering with the Red Cross to landing the job of deputy director, Emergency Services, Nassau County, NY, Chapter. He found purpose and joy with this career change.

Kenny took great pride in helping people through his work at the Red Cross. He was especially proud of the help he coordinated and provided at Ground Zero in the heartbreaking aftermath of 9/11. That event made a lasting impression on him. Kenny remained certified and active C.E.R.T (Community Emergency Response Team).

Kenny also took an active role in helping his father plan and schedule the reunions for the Veterans of the USS Hugh W. Hadley, on which his father served in WWII. Kenny was intrigued learning firsthand from other sailors about the May 11, 1945, Kamikaze attack on the destroyer. His involvement and interest forged a special bond between him and his father.

In 2017, Kenny had had enough of the snow and cold of NY and moved to Florida. He stayed active in the community, volunteering with the local C.E.R.T chapter. He also dedicated years to the role of president of the COA at Kings Point, Sun City Center, FL.

Kenny was predeceased by his parents, Anita and Thomas, and his brothers – Brian, Stephen and Michael.

He is survived by his siblings, Maureen, Patricia Siantos (Apostolos), Donna Fanning (Mike), Christopher (Claudia), and Philip, as well as 16 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in NY in the spring, and Kenny’s final resting place will be St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.