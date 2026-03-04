Irish food, music and magic await at St. Paddy’s Day festivity

By LOIS KINDLE

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 13. The event is free and open to the public.

Festivities will include live music by Irish Ramblers; Pot-of-Gold door prizes; and traditional Irish meal of corned beef cabbage, potatoes and carrots with a dessert, green beer, lemonade and water.

“It’s really a heartwarming event,” said Laura Heinrich, community relations director. “Our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is always a big hit. The music is lively, and there’s always lots of laughter and impromptu dancing. The band is actually from Ireland.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a jig or two,” she continued. “Everyone’s just so happy eating the food, listening to music and making new friends.”

Since Cypress Creek opened in 1999, the event has grown into a cherished annual gathering.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is rooted in the Irish heritage, hospitality and heart of the entire Biggins family,” Heinrich said. “And over the years, it has grown into something more — a way to be a good neighbor in the South Shore community.”

Last year, 250 meals were served to residents, family members, local business partners and neighbors in the community.

Everyone in the area is welcome to stop by, have a free plate of food and enjoy the music. RSVPs are requested to help the family know how much food to prepare. Call 813-633-7777 or email marketing@cypresscreekalf.com/.

“I believe some Irish magic definitely happens here,” Heinrich said. “Guests have a spring in their step and a glint in their eye as the St. Paddy’s Day spirit takes hold. Come see for yourself.”

About the residence

The family of Jim Biggins has been caring for seniors since 1977. It formerly owned Manatee River Assisted Living in

Palmetto and opened Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ruskin/Sun City Center in 1999. Including The Legacy at Cypress Creek building, which was added in 2019, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is one of the largest privately-owned assisted living residences in the state.

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is at 970 Cypress Creek Blvd., Ruskin/Sun City Center. To learn more about it, visit www.cypresscreekalf.com/ or call 813-633-7777.