Home » Irish food, music and magic await at St. Paddy’s Day festivity
News

Irish food, music and magic await at St. Paddy’s Day festivity

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE
lekindle@aol.com

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 13. The event is free and open to the public.

Festivities will include live music by Irish Ramblers; Pot-of-Gold door prizes; and traditional Irish meal of corned beef cabbage, potatoes and carrots with a dessert, green beer, lemonade and water.

“It’s really a heartwarming event,” said Laura Heinrich, community relations director. “Our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is always a big hit. The music is lively, and there’s always lots of laughter and impromptu dancing. The band is actually from Ireland.

Elaine Elsberry and her husband, Tom, are pictured listening to lively music after getting a free plate of traditional Irish food at last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a jig or two,” she continued. “Everyone’s just so happy eating the food, listening to music and making new friends.”

Since Cypress Creek opened in 1999, the event has grown into a cherished annual gathering.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is rooted in the Irish heritage, hospitality and heart of the entire Biggins family,” Heinrich said. “And over the years, it has grown into something more — a way to be a good neighbor in the South Shore community.”

Last year, 250 meals were served to residents, family members, local business partners and neighbors in the community.

Everyone in the area is welcome to stop by, have a free plate of food and enjoy the music. RSVPs are requested to help the family know how much food to prepare. Call 813-633-7777 or email marketing@cypresscreekalf.com/.

“I believe some Irish magic definitely happens here,” Heinrich said. “Guests have a spring in their step and a glint in their eye as the St. Paddy’s Day spirit takes hold. Come see for yourself.”

About the residence
The family of Jim Biggins has been caring for seniors since 1977. It formerly owned Manatee River Assisted Living in

Elaine Elsberry and her husband, Tom, are pictured listening to lively music after getting a free plate of traditional Irish food at last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care.

Palmetto and opened Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ruskin/Sun City Center in 1999. Including The Legacy at Cypress Creek building, which was added in 2019, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is one of the largest privately-owned assisted living residences in the state.
Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is at 970 Cypress Creek Blvd., Ruskin/Sun City Center. To learn more about it, visit www.cypresscreekalf.com/ or call 813-633-7777.

Owner Jim Biggins, Blue and the Irish Ramblers invite you to attend Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 13, at 970 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin/Sun City Center.

COURTESY PHOTOS
Folks of all ages are welcome to enjoy the magic of Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on March 13. Seen here are Jessica Martin and her son Enzo, family members of a resident, at the 2025 event.

0 comment
0
Facebook

You may also like

C.E.R.T.: helping neighbors when it matters most

Brandon’s 70th annual Fourth of July Parade, debuts...

Camp Bayou Spring Fest: nature, discovery and family...

Kids get chance to shine on Broadway this...

Step into spring at the RWC Fashion Show...

Gamble Plantation State Historic Park

HCSO Fraud Workshop: Stay informed on latest scam...

Let the good times roll: A Night in...

Hillsborough 4-H Club raises voice against overdevelopment

Make advanced life decisions now – while you...