Camp Bayou Spring Fest: nature, discovery and family fun

You and your kids are invited to celebrate the arrival of spring at Camp Bayou Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a morning filled with hands on nature activities, guided walks, giveaways and family-friendly fun. It’s a great way to get your kids unplugged, outdoors and engaged with nature

Stop by nature activity tables, take a trail walk, pick up a free tomato seedling or hop aboard a guided cart tour through the preserve.

Scheduled activities include:

• 9:00 a.m. – Activity tables open

• 9:30 a.m. – Cart tours begin

• 10:00 a.m. – Trail walk

• 10:30 a.m. – Butterfly Habitat Q&A

• 11:00 a.m. – Trail walk

• Noon – Event concludes

Throughout the morning, enjoy exhibits and demonstrations by representatives of The Florida Aquarium, Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum, Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management, Little Manatee River State Park and Florida Forestry Service.

Possible make and take crafts will include

• Pine cone bird feeders,

• Vine wreaths,

• Nature journals,

• Bead flowers and more.

All supplies will be provided at no cost.

The event is free, open to the public and no registration is required.

Camp Bayou’s Nature Center will be open all morning for visitors to explore its live animals, shell and bone displays—and George Shambaugh’s renowned bug collection. Young fossil hunters can dig for real buried treasures to take home in the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum’s fossil pit. A $5-per-child stocking fee helps keep the pit supplied and supports the museum.

The butterfly habitat, native camp and visitor center will also be open for guests to enjoy.

Beyond Spring Fest

Camp Bayou also offers day paddle trips on the first and third Saturdays of each month at 9 a.m. Registration is required; email campbayou@gmail.com or call 813 641 8545.

The cost is $25 to rent a canoe or kayak, or $5 if you bring your own.

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is a public- private partnership between the nonprofit Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery Inc. and Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management. Through its volunteers, donations, supporters and grants, the center offers pre-registered programs to schools, youth groups, adults and families.

It’s open Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for passive recreation, such as wildlife watching, nature photography and trail walks. Admission is always free.

There’s an ongoing need for volunteers who love the outdoors and want to share their passion to others. The center’s offerings depend on the number of active volunteers available.

Camp Bayou is located within the Little Manatee Corridor Nature Preserve, three miles south of State Road 674 at the end of 24th Street SE in Ruskin.

Come explore this hidden slice of the Florida outdoors—a special place for every member of your family to re-connect with nature. Leashed, well-behaved dogs are always welcome.

For more information, visit Camp Bayou’s Facebook page, visit http://www.campbayou.org/ or call 813-641-8545.