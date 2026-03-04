C.E.R.T.: helping neighbors when it matters most

COURTESY PHOTOS

SCC C.E.R.T. educates residents on disaster preparedness and provides hands-on training in fire safety, as seen here; light search and rescue; disaster medical operations; team organization and communication; and hazard awareness and mitigation.By LOIS KINDLE

In major emergencies like hurricanes, power outages, blocked roads and overwhelmed 911 services, SCC C.E.R.T. — Sun City Area Community Emergency Response Team—has members already here, ready to provide immediate assistance, share accurate information, support emergency responders and help stabilize situations until professional help arrives.

The all-volunteer program trains residents to prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies. It’s one of the most important “neighbors helping neighbors” resources in the community, especially when professional responders are stretched thin.

“Those who complete our 24-hour class and join the team become a manpower agency for state and county first responder agencies,” said trainer Tim Cole, president and operations chief of the Sun City Center area chapter, which has teams in Sun City Center, Kings point and South Shore. “We train the public in all things disaster-related, including basic disaster response skills and how to protect themselves while helping first responders.”

Cole brings decades of experience to his roles. He’s been a Hillsborough County paramedic, one of the first to become state registered, emergency room technician and monthly air ambulance paramedic. Before all that, Cole was a volunteer fire chief in Pasco County.

“In one form or another, I’ve done emergency rescue work all of my life,” he said.

The goal is to empower them to do the greatest good for the greatest number when disaster strikes.

“We specialize in being prepared for things that are never supposed to happen,” Cole said.

While SCC C.E.R.T. focuses on preparedness and neighborhood-level response, Sun City Center also has its own Emergency Squad, a volunteer EMS organization providing free basic life support services. Together, the two organizations form a strong community safety net.

SCC C.E.R.T. offers free basic training classes throughout the year in the South Shore area. The training teaches practical, confidence-building skills anyone can learn.

The 501(c) 3 organization is actively recruiting volunteers. Prior experience isn’t required, simply a willingness to help. Email info@scccert.com/, call 813-326-0086 or visit www.scccert.com/.

Interested in training?

The next 24 hours of SCC C.E.R.T. Basic Training will take place in March at Calvary Lutheran Church in Ruskin. This free, FEMA based course gives residents practical skills in disaster preparedness, fire safety, light search and rescue and emergency medical operations.

It includes four weeknight classes March 24-27 from 6 to 10 p.m. and a final class and exercises on Saturday, March 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participants will gain the confidence to help neighbors during hurricanes, outages and emergencies; hands-on practice with fire suppression, triage and rescue techniques; and team-based skills that support first responders when they’re stretched thin.

To register, visit https://www.scccert.com/home/cert-training-registration/.