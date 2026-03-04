Brandon’s 70th annual Fourth of July Parade, debuts Youth Logo Contest

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

Planning for the Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade is under way, with a first-ever logo contest themed to the nationwide celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

“Through the years I’ve watched the parade grow tremendously, as I’ve watched Brandon, Riverview and neighboring townships grow along with it, and this year we’re going to have the biggest and best Fourth of July parade this area has ever seen,” said parade organizer Lisa Rodriguez.

Sign-up for the 100-plus parade units, for what is billed as the parade’s 70th anniversary, is set to begin soon, with a June 1 deadline for available spaces. Meanwhile, Hillsborough County school-aged youth, ages 8 to 18, with an artistic bent, have until March 16 to submit their logo contest artwork. Entries should pay homage to the 2026 parade’s theme, “Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.”

“Obviously, we want kids to be creative as they can be,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, vice president of the Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN), and a past Riverview Citizen of the Year. “We want them to design something that they believe represents what this country means to them. In spite of any shortcomings, we do have many things to celebrate, including that almost anybody in this country can have a rags-to-riches story.”

To clarify further, “it’s about the opportunity just to be the best person you can be,” Tompkins added. “It’s not about the money. Money alone doesn’t define the character of a person. It’s about the rich spirit that builds community.”

According to Rodriguez, GBAN president, the logo should be submitted in 8-by-8 format, with black pen and ink on white paper, and an overlay (i.e., tracing paper) featuring red, white and blue colors. First- second and third-place finishers will be determined, with cash prizes, respectively, of $50, $25 and $15.

“Put on your thinking caps, have fun and make it original,” Rodriguez said. Meanwhile, she added, parade organizers want to see units featuring lots of music; lots of marchers; and performances to boot, including for dance, cheer, skating, singing and more.

The parade traces its roots to the Presidents Roundtable of Greater Brandon, more commonly known as the Presidents Roundtable, founded in 1957 to help business people learn from charity and nonprofit interests in the Greater Brandon/Riverview area and beyond, what they needed to make the community grow in spirit, stature and soundness.

Known in more recent years as the Community Roundtable, that effort ended, leading to the establishment of GBAN. As a continuation of the Presidents Roundtable and its mission, GBAN was created by former Community Roundtable directors Tompkins, Lisa Rodriguez, Randall Munster and Lela Lilyquist, with a focus on east and south county interests.

All units will be judged at the parade, for certificates and awards in many categories to be issued typically a week or so later. Past recipients have included Slingshots of Tampa Bay, founded by Dwayne Akins of Riverview, for Best Unusual Vehicle; Waterset Oilers, for Best Youth Cheerleaders; and 1st U.S. Volunteer Calvary Regiment – Rough Riders, for Best Professional Float.

Awards notwithstanding, Rodriguez said, “The parade is a great way to promote and celebrate your business, nonprofit, services and performance talents, as well as your clubs, sports teams, dance schools, scout troops, marching bands, drum units, cheerleading squads, churches and more.”

Rodriguez has a long history of community service, as both she and her late husband, Sandy Rodriguez, since the late ’70s, have been active in many groups and organizations, including the American Cancer Society; GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club; Rotary Club of Brandon; Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association; and the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, now known as the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, Sandy Rodriguez was a member of both the Tampa Hillsborough Sports Authority and Hillsborough County’s planning commission.

“Historically, all our neighboring communities have come out for the parade, which until 1981 ran on one side of Brandon Boulevard, also known as State Road 60,” Rodriguez said. “That was the route until about 1981, when the Florida Department of Transportation stopped us from using that route as it was set to expand State Road 60.” All parade units will be judged, for awards in many categories to be issued typically a week or so later.

The parade route again this year starts north on Parsons Avenue, taking a turn north on Vonderburg Drive, passing the Brandon Regional Library, Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association and more. The parade then turns left on Oakfield Drive, proceeding to Eichenfeld Drive and ending in the parking lot at Women’s Care of Brandon.

“This is the second year for this route, and I like the fact that it incorporates parts of the historic route, including the Lumsden Road and Parsons Avenue start, but allows for more shaded viewing spaces, particularly along Oakfield, Vonderburg and Eichenfeld drives,” Rodriguez said.

Overall, “we’re hoping for 100-plus units, and the reason I say plus is because with this route we can add more units on the side streets,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know why we never did it this way before, but hey, it’s a new day and a special year and we don’t want to turn anyone away for this historic event.”

For more on the parade and youth parade logo contest, call Betty Jo Tompkins (813-477-8332) or Lisa Rodriguez (813-380-6995). Look for parade registration forms and details on GBAN’s website, set to go live shortly. Visit www.greaterbrandonactionnetwork.com/.