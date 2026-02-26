Step into spring at the RWC Fashion Show Luncheon

By LOIS KINDLE

Members of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club are hosting their Spring Fashion Show Luncheon from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, and you’re invited to join them. This popular annual fundraiser will take place at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. for guests to find their seats and browse.

At the heart of the afternoon is a lively runway showcase, featuring colorful, spring fresh fashions from Patchington’s in St. Petersburg, modeled entirely by members of the Ruskin Woman’s Club. The show blends style with personality — and for many of the women, it’s a highlight of the year.

“I modeled last year with other members, and we all had a blast going over to Patchington’s to pick out our fashions and then wearing them as we walked through the tables of guests, showing them off,” said Deb Bonebrake, current club president. “I love the clothes because they’re so colorful and unique. The shop has a great selection and something for women of all sizes.”

The St. Patrick’s Day-themed event also offers an elegant luncheon, wine bar, opportunity baskets, silent auction, 50/50 drawing and warm fellowship.

Catered by Banquet Masters, the buffet-meal will feature a carving station, three entrée selections, sides, salad bar and desserts. Two glasses of wine are included, and groups reserving a full table will enjoy an additional bottle. There’s seating for 100 guests, arranged in tables of six.

Beyond the runway, guests can explore a nicely assembled mix of shopping surprises. A Mary Kay vendor will be on site, and Patchington’s will bring an additional rack of clothing, along with a table of accessories — jewelry, scarves, hats and purses — ideal for anyone looking to refresh their spring wardrobe. Opportunity baskets, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing all add to the fun, with proceeds supporting a meaningful cause— the Ruskin Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund, which benefits graduating seniors from local high schools going on to college/trade school, and one current Hillsborough College student.

Reservations are $55 per person and must be made no later than March 7. Come enjoy a delightful afternoon of fashion, fun and community, while you support a worthy cause.

For the Ruskin Woman’s Club, now more than a century old, the event is more than a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of community, philanthropy and shared purpose. The 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, dedicated to serving Ruskin and the communities surrounding it, meets in its historic clubhouse at 503 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin.

To reserve your seat for the upcoming Spring Fashion Show Luncheon or learn more about the club, visit www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/ or email gfwcrwc@gmail.com/or call 813-296-3900.