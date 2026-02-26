Obituaries for the week of February 26, 2026

John D. Bowker

John D. Bowker, 95, of Sun City Center FL, formerly of Princeton Junction, NJ, and Middlebury, VT, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2026.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris Bowker. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Linda; their children, Wendy Lodge, John S. Bowker (Joanne) and Denise Bowker; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

John was the retired director of Frequency Management at the RCA Corporation and was recognized in the 2024 Who’s Who top executives for dedication, achievements and leadership in television broadcasting. With over 75 years of experience in the broadcasting industry, John made significant contributions to the development of color television. John’s journey in broadcasting started at age 12, listening to radio stations across the country while recovering from an illness. This passion led him to build a radio station in Middlebury, Vermont, while completing his undergraduate work at Middlebury College. After being hired by RCA in 1953, he was part of the pioneering team tasked with developing color television.

John’s mantra in his extra-curricular activities was to only participate in organizations where you think you can make a positive difference. Throughout his career, his free time was spent building radio stations at other institutions, such as Tennessee State University and West Windsor-Plainsboro High School (South); he was active in the Trenton, New Jersey, Urban League and Recording for the Blind. He also had a big band radio show on the local community college station in New Jersey.

Following his retirement on March 31, 1986, John and Linda traveled to all 48 contiguous states in their beloved “Roo” motor home. After settling in Sun City Center, Florida, John and Linda continued to make a difference in their community, becoming active members in the volunteer emergency squad where they worked as dispatchers for over 20 years. John was very active in the SCC History Society and authored and coauthored two books on the history of Sun City Center. In recognition of all of the volunteer hours he gave to the community, The Sun City Center Community Association named January 22, 2012 “John Bowker Day” with a special reception.

The one constant in John’s life, starting at age 16, was the presence of Linda. They met at his birthday party, dated through high school and college and were married on August 17, 1953, in the Congregational Church in Middlebury. For nearly 80 years, they were never more than an arm’s length from each other, greeting each other with a kiss every day they were married.

Elsa G. Petursson

Elsa G. Petursson was born November 5, 1942, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Elsa was one of five children born to Adalbjorg and Vilhjalmur. Post-WWII Iceland was difficult, to the point that she lived with an aunt on the east coast of Iceland for several years during her childhood. As a teenager, Elsa enrolled in culinary school in Copenhagen, Denmark, and this became the foundation of her incredible cooking skills that family, friends and colleagues came to enjoy. Back from Copenhagen, Elsa got married in 1960 to Leifur Petursson, and in 1961, Leif and Elsa immigrated to New York City with her sights set on the American Dream. Her culinary skills were huge even when the budget was small. Her renowned cookbooks/culinary tricks are safe and secure for future generations of family.

Elsa moved to Arlington, VA, in 1972 and set roots in the community. She worked in banking and real estate for many years but was always present at scouts, sports and all things related to kid pageantry. Her family was always top priority, and her schedule always revolved around the family’s schedule.

Her greatest gift was to connect with people and lift spirits. Any family or friend coming from overseas was immediately offered a bed, three square meals per day, a free loaner car and conversation till the wee hours. Every guest was royalty, every meal was a banquet and every stay was pampered. She became the unofficial mayor of all things Icelandic in Virginia. Her posse of Icelandic sewing club ladies was legendary. This “Iceland mafia” moved mountains and was responsible for the Icelandic Christmas parties, Bazaars, June 17th celebrations, Thorrablot’s and, of course, formal gatherings with the Icelandic Embassy and visiting ambassadors. They embodied “adapt, improvise and overcome,” a testimony to their heritage where failure was not an option, and Elsa was in the middle of it all. Her Icelandic connections were widely admired.

Whether you needed food from Iceland, a seat on a sold-out Icelandair flight, an Icelandic band or needed to ship a car to Iceland, you called Elsa. Elsa held many positions including president of the Icelandic Association of Washington, DC, for many years and remained active for decades till her move to Florida.

Arriving in Sun City Center, Florida, in 2010, Elsa and Leif quickly built another community of close friends. Some had followed them from Virginia and others were met at bingo, pinochle, scrabble, the Scandinavian club or working with the Security Patrol. Elsa and Leif’s retirement years were as busy as ever, filled with RV trips, vacations overseas, card games and regular visits with the loves of their lives, their grandchildren.

Elsa’s uplifting positive spirit and helping hand for those around her was remarkable. Any friend in need had Elsa at their beck and call. Her example of inclusiveness, to grab you by the hand and bring you into the group, is a model for us all. Her disdain for ignorance was only surpassed by her grit to overcome it, and she always did.

Elsa passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 4, 2026. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leifur; brother, Angantyr; and sister, Unnur. She is survived by her brother, Hafstein; her sister, Gudrun; sister-in-law, Mette Vinay; son, Peter; daughter, Christine; daughter-in-law, Barbara; grandsons, Robert (Gillian) and Erik (Grace); granddaughters, Samantha and Rachel; great-granddaughter Bristol; her extended family in Iceland and Europe; and her enormous circle of friends around the world.

Robert Lohman

Robert “Bob” Lohman passed away on February 2, 2026. A man with a quick wit and a twinkle in his eye, Bob was always ready with a joke. His humor, paired with a steady work ethic and a generous heart, made him someone people naturally gravitated toward.

Bob spent his life as a dedicated beekeeper, tending his hives with patience and pride. He had a lifelong love of cars – especially Corvettes- and could talk engines and models with anyone who shared the passion. A talented woodworker, he crafted beautiful furniture over the years, including hand-built beds for each of his grandchildren, gifts made with love and meant to last. He liked things neat, clean and just so, and he never turned down a good burger.

Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene; his children, Lyn (Nancy), Brian (Cindy) and Dorianne (Gary); nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Auble, and sisters-in-law, Joyce Lohman, Kathi Strahl and Donna Strahl.

Olive Daugherty

Olive passed away peacefully at LifePath Hospice in Sun City Center, FL, on February 4, 2026. She was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Frankford High School. She was married to the love of her life, Bill, for 64 years.

In her younger years she was a fashion model and a competitive water skier. She and Bill were avid golfers. Olive loved to entertain, and every task was done to perfection. She was a great cook, and her Christmas cookies were legendary treats. She was a loving caregiver to many. She loved her family. She enjoyed her friends at Aston Gardens Courtyards and loved Sunday bingo.

She is survived by family Tom (Bonnie) Grabowski of Gulf Shores, AL.; Linda Kolling of Sun City Center, FL; and many more family and friends who will miss her greatly.

She will be laid to rest with her husband on March 11, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LifePath Hospice of Sun City Center, FL.

Linda S. Roach

Linda Suzanne Roach passed away peacefully on February 19, 2026, in the presence of family after a brief battle with pneumonia. Born in Pontiac, Michigan, she lived a selfless life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She held several positions prior to retirement and made several friends as an active member of her community.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Roach; her son, Christopher, and daughter-in-law, Kristen; her daughter, Leigh, and son-in-law, Mark; and her five grandchildren, Cade, Carson, Anna, Eve and Lydia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Victor Johnson.

She will be cremated in accordance with her wishes and rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.