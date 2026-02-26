Kids get chance to shine on Broadway this spring break

By LOIS KINDLE

This spring break, March 16–20, why not let your kids trade screen time for showtime!

The Firehouse Cultural Center and East Bay High School Drama Department have partnered to offer SPRING into Broadway musical theatre camp.

From the roar of The Lion King to the joy of Mamma Mia, from the silliness of SpongeBob to the charm of Shrek, campers will sing, dance, design costumes, build sets and bring Broadway favorites to life—all in one unforgettable week.

The camp runs daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 16–20, at the Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. Drop-off starts at 8:30 a.m.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in offering a musical theater camp over spring break at the Firehouse Cultural Center,” said Krista Blanchette, East Bay High theater director for the past 27 years. “Many parents have a hard time finding supervised activities for their children at this time of year. The cultural center provides us a beautiful space, safe environment and caring staff – the perfect place for kids to experience musical theater and sample all areas of the production process.

“I’m especially excited to work with younger students and help them use theatre as a way to build their self-confidence,” Blanchette added. “And having my own students assist in the daily operations of running a performance camp is so beneficial. Middle school campers love talking to them about what it’s like to be in high school, and my high school students have the opportunity to direct and coach the campers. It’s a wonderful experience for everyone.”

Graduating senior Miley Davis, Blanchette’s co-director, agrees.

“Co-directing theater camp is an awesome way to share my passion with kids who are interested in performing,” she said.

“It’s so rewarding watching their confidence bloom as the camp goes on and they learn more about music and being on stage.”

Spring campers will work on four to six production numbers from popular Broadway musicals that appeal to all young age groups.

At the end of the week, at 2 p.m., Friday, March 20, the campers will present a showcase performance for family and friends.

“It’s a spectacular way for elementary and middle school students to spend spring break and a great introduction to our summer camp theater offerings,” said Beth Stein, FCC operations director. “High school juniors and seniors can earn Bright Futures Scholarship hours by signing up as counselors.

“This is our first spring break camp, and we look forward to hosting more,” she continued. “We’ve made it economically affordable for parents at $199 for the entire week. Where else could your kids have such a great bonding experience, make new friends and learn new skills for just $38.90 per day?

All proceeds support the FCC Scholarship Fund, which helps children and adults access camps, classes and special programs they might not otherwise afford. Scholarship assistance is available for the SPRING into Broadway musical theater camp.

Limited spots are available, so sign up for this special opportunity today by visiting https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or calling 813-645-7651.

IN A NUTSHELL

WHO: Firehouse Cultural Center, East Bay High School

WHAT: SPRING into Broadway spring break musical theater camp

WHERE: Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NW, Ruskin

WHEN: March 16-20

COST: $199, snacks and water included

RSVP: https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or 813-645-7651