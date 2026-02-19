Make advanced life decisions now – while you still can

By LOIS KINDLE

We never know when the moment will come when decisions we intended to make ourselves must be made by someone else. Without thoughtful planning, loved ones may face confusion, stress and unexpected expenses—or the responsibility may fall to someone who barely knows us. And without proper documentation, the decisions made on our behalf may not match what we wanted.

To help area residents learn what’s involved, the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, in partnership with Community Foundation Tampa Bay, will host two sessions for the 2026 Advanced Life Decisions Symposium on Feb. 26. One is from 9 to 11 a.m. at Community Hall and the other from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kings Point Veterans Theater. Admission and parking are free.

“None of us can predict the future; an accident or illness can force life changing decisions at any time,” said Sun City Center Emergency Squad chief, Mike Bardell. “Understanding the legal choices you may face—and deciding now how you want to be treated—helps ensure you remain in control of your own life.”

The goal is to give attendees the information they need to confidently ask informed questions and decide what’s best for them and their circumstances.

Community Foundation Tampa Bay provided grant funding to cover the cost of providing free copies of the advance care planning resource guide, Five Wishes, and the Orange Playbook of Advanced Planning.

“As a former wills, trust and estates attorney, I know making decisions in advance is a very important part of planning that allows your wishes to be known and carried out,” said Laurie Valentine JD, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay senior counsel of philanthropic giving. “We appreciate the opportunity to support the symposiums and share vital information with residents of the community.”

Both symposiums will include a panel discussion moderated by Bardell, featuring the following panelists:

• Emma Hemness, Esquire, of Hemness Faller Elder Law, a Florida Board Certified Specialist in Elder Law (since 2004) and nationally certified elder law attorney through the National Elder Law Foundation (since 2005).

• Sean Andrews, financial advisor, of Edward Jones.

• Katie Williams, geriatric care manager, of Aging Care Advocates.

• Michelle Sprow, LifePath Hospice liaison and educator.

• Kris Heiner RN, director of case management, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

They will also include three-minute, capsule presentations by representatives of the community’s assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing residences, plus a 15-exhibitor resource expo of companies and organizations involved in the advanced planning process—for example, South Shore Hospital, Tampa Cremation of Sun City Center, FirstLight Home Care and TrustMasters.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

“This is a free and truly one-of-a-kind symposium to help seniors make informed decisions about their future care and quality of life,” said Janice Byruns, owner of FirstLight Home Care and a member of the symposium planning committee. “It will empower them to take charge of their future by putting a plan in place that gives them control and peace of mind.”

Don’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity. For more information, call 813-633-1411.

IF YOU GO

What: 2026 Advance Life Decisions Symposium (open to the public)

When: Thursday, Feb. 26, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Where: 9-11 a.m. session at SCC Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S; and 1-3 p.m. session at Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Lane.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Information: 813-633-1411