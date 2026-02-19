Let the good times roll: A Night in the Big Easy

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’ve never been to New Orleans—or you can’t wait to go back—the Firehouse Cultural Center is bringing the magic of Mardi Gras to Ruskin. Come celebrate A Night in The Big Easy on March 21 for three hours of steamy jazz, an all you can eat raw bar with oysters and shrimp, jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, and made to order beignets, dusted in powdered sugar. Wine, beer and other beverages are included, with a cash bar mixing Hurricanes and other festive cocktails.

The party/fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at 101 First St. NE. All proceeds benefit the Firehouse Cultural Center Scholarship Fund, which helps students of all ages in need participate in workshops, classes, summer camps and no-fee programming, like Opera Tampa, Plant Museum performances and select special lecture series. Despite setbacks due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2025, the fund covered nearly $11,000 in summer camp scholarships.

“It’s a fun evening filled with great food, live music and happy people,” said Beth Stein, operations and programming director. “It’s a remarkable value – and it supports a truly worthy cause.”

The Jazz Phools, a wildly popular, Tampa Bay-based six-piece band, returns to bring alive the sounds of New Orleans, Dixieland and Zydeco. Get ready to tap your toes and hit the dance floor when these guys are on stage.

A Night in the Big Easy will also feature a small, live auction and “Gifts of the Heart” video. Carr’s Custom Catering is preparing the food.

There are three seating options for 150 guests: the main theater room, classroom and covered outdoor patio.

This year’s event features 21 tables in the theater with a maximum of four guests per table and a minimum reservation of one table. The cost is $400.

Tables of four will also be available in the classroom, where the band will be streamed for $300. And individual, communal seating on the patio is offered for $75.

Seating is filling up fast, so make your reservation soon. To order tickets, payable via credit card, debit card or PayPal, visit https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/events/fundraiser-for-scholarships/ or call 813-645-7651.

Sponsorships are available and feature various levels of perks. They range in price from $300 to $1,500.

“We are pleased to invite you to join us for A Night in the Big Easy,” said Chris Bredbenner, executive director. “Please join us Saturday evening, March 21, for our New Orleans-style celebration. Your Firehouse Cultural Center has an incredible evening planned, and we hope to see you here.”