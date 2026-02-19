HCSO Fraud Workshop: Stay informed on latest scam tactics

By LOIS KINDLE

Last year, Sun City Center residents lost nearly $15 million to various forms of fraud. These unexpected and often devastating financial losses—which often included life savings—also took heavy emotional tolls on seniors who were duped by people they thought they could trust.

Staying informed about common scams and how they unfold is one of the best ways to protect yourself—and those you care about—from becoming a criminal’s next target.

To help, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Community Foundation Tampa Bay and Sun City Center Men’s Club are hosting a free, community-wide Fraud Prevention Workshop from 10 to 11:45 a.m., March 5, at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center. Doors open at 9 a.m.

“Fraud schemes are constantly evolving, and education remains our strongest defense,” said Brandi Sanchez, Community Foundation Tampa Bay’s senior director of community impact. “By supporting this forum, we’re helping our South Shore neighbors recognize risks, build confidence and protect what they’ve worked a lifetime to achieve. Community Foundation Tampa Bay is committed to empowering people with the tools and knowledge they need to stay safe and secure.”

HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry, a career-long fraud specialist, agrees.

“It’s more important than ever for residents to educate themselves on the types of scams out there,” he said. “This year, we’ve increasingly seen cyber criminals leveraging AI software to enhance their fraudulent activities and make them appear more realistic. Combined with the crypto currency pipeline, these tactics have increased the financial losses suffered by our victims.”

Elliott Bart, SCC Men’s Club president, will welcome the audience, and Laurie Valentine JD, CFTB senior counsel for philanthropic giving, will offer opening remarks.

This spring’s Scam Prevention Workshop will introduce a new round-robin format and several new experts, who will discuss some of today’s most pressing fraud trends. Topics will range from how artificial intelligence is used in scams, crypto fraud and “pig butchering,” as well as title theft and other schemes, which may include phishing, voice cloning and grandparents, tech support, toll and broker scams. Recent issues and legislation, statistics and guidance on when to contact the Sheriff’s Office will also be covered.

The panel will include Merry; Christene Kieffer FINRA, (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), a private, nongovernmental organization that oversees U.S. brokerage firms and protects investors; Justin Day of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation; ethical hacker Drew Vaughn of Deviant Marketing; Asst. State Attorney Mike Lennon; and Chad Hicks of Robinhood.

Robinhood’s Anthony Cavallaro will serve as panel moderator.

As always, the workshop will feature a Q & A session, door prizes, basket raffles, trusted vendors and free refreshments.

This is your opportunity to learn the latest on how you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your assets. Come early to secure a seat—the event fills quickly, and once the room reaches capacity, attendees must be turned away.

For more information, call 813-242-5515.