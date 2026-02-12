Obituaries for the week of February 12, 2026

Nancy Nelson Weiss

Nancy Nelson Weiss lived in Sun City Center for 30 years. She died on Saturday, February 7, 2026, active right up to her brief goodbye at 94. Barefoot at “5’11 3/4”, Nancy was a tall presence among friends and staff at Sun Towers, with her companion Abby (at 16, they were the same age in dog years).

Before the Towers, Nancy resided on Woodmar Drive, with husband, Paul Sachs Weiss, who passed at 90 in 2020. Nancy was a short golf cart drive from the dog park and duplicate bridge. Nancy and Paul met in Boston, where both were born, marrying in 1955, following Paul’s military discharge after the Korean War, then settling in New York, where Paul worked for Goldman Sachs; later to Jacksonville; and then Wilmington, Delaware.

Nancy and Paul shared a love for the beach, drawing them often to Cape Cod, Ponte Vedre and Okracoke, a love they imparted to their three children, Christopher, Wendy and Peter. Before children, Nancy worked at Albert Einstein Hospital, returning to the workforce to join DuPont/Merck for 20 years.

Nancy was fascinated with birds, featured in her many crafts, notably her bunka. Nancy’s talents developed under the artistic tutelage of her mother, Doris Nelson, and admiration of her father, William.

In addition to her three surviving children, Nancy enjoyed her five grandchildren (Jennifer, Evan, Molly, Julianna and Meredith); four great-grandchildren (Cadel, Gage, Topher and Reece); and was thrilled to watch videos of Reece, born just weeks ago. A fine run, Nancy – healthy and happy with so many friends and family and, of course, Abby.