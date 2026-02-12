Newly renamed Blood Cancer United set for ‘visionary’ fundraising drive

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Roughly eight years since Craig Beckinger learned he was cancer-free, the Belmont resident is set to raise money again for research, support and advocacy through the North Florida chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, now known as Blood Cancer United.

According to organization officials, the new name represents “an evolution, not a new beginning,” as the mission continues to embrace a bold goal, which is “to enable patients with blood cancer to gain more than 1 million years of life by 2040.”

The mission to help people affected by more than 100 types of blood cancer has become a grounding tradition for Beckinger, a Sun City Center resident, who since 2022 has been involved in the annual Visionaries of the Year fundraiser, presented by the society, and now Blood Cancer United.

Diagnosed in August 2017 and given three or four months to live, Beckinger went into remission in January 2018, having learned of a new treatment through his association with the society.

Four years later, Beckinger joined Sharon Conklin’s 2022 fundraising team for Visionary of the Year, a 10-week campaign run annually by society chapters nationwide. A year later, Beckinger raised more than $137,000 in his own 10-week race, in memory of Diana Niles, “an amazing person,” he said, “who never asked for anything from anyone, and yet she gave to everybody and always had a smile on her face.” One year later Beckinger would chair the 12-member race, which raised $513,916 overall.

Last year, Beckinger, owner of An ABC Event, mentored Alani Floyd in her visionary campaign, which she ran in memory of her cousin’s daughter, who died 16 years ago, at age 3. The toddler died from leukemia one year after diagnosis.

Overall, last year’s multi-member race, for which Beckinger served on the 2025 Visionary of the Year Leadership Team and offered in-kind support for the grand finale, collected $525,806, through online donations and scheduled events. The society, now known as Blood Cancer United, is billed as one of the world’s largest voluntary, nonprofit health organizations dedicated to finding cures and ensuring access to lifesaving treatments. The group’s aim is to provide no-cost patient education and support, lifesaving research, and policy and advocacy initiatives.

Beckinger said he is running this year’s race as a national candidate, which draws from a field of prior local chapter winners.

The national race runs in conjunction with the local chapter races.

In so doing, Beckinger stands as a spokesperson for all that is possible, with faith, love, major advancements, research-driven legislation and support — and especially the support that only a person who lives with and through cancer can provide.

“When you hear those three words, ‘You have cancer,” you don’t know how to react,” Beckinger said. “My first call was to my brother, and I couldn’t say a word. My voice was gone. And later, hearing the words, ‘You’re in remission,’ it’s the total opposite. You still can’t say anything, but it’s for great relief and joy.”

Beckinger said he aims to raise $250,000 in his national campaign this year, and double that working overtime to secure his stretch goal. He runs his race in honor of Floyd, who in a sour twist of fate, learned she had cancer in the final months of her campaign last year. She started treatment immediately after her 2025 campaign ended and rang the bell of remission this year.

Moreover, Beckinger runs his race in memory of Jill Jofko, a recognized and devoted community servant, who died this month from a recurring cancer. A Riverview resident, Jofko served as Beckinger’s campaign manager in 2023.

“Jill led the charge to raise money for the organization and to support me,” Beckinger said. “She was in remission at the time, and shortly after the campaign, her cancer came back, and we lost her last week.”

In her “selfless” spirit, he runs his race. “Jill gave it her all and never expected anything back,” Beckinger said. “She just wanted, always, to help other people.”

The Visionary of the Year race runs March 5 through May 15. The winner is determined by who raises the most money in that time period. Money is raised multiple ways, including through online donations and in-person attendance at fundraising events.

To join Beckinger’s team, donate, and learn more about his race and upcoming events, including the April 25 fashion show at Aloft Tampa Midtown, visit https://pages.IIs.org/voy/sun/sun26/cbeckinger/.

For the race overall, and information about blood cancer research, support and advocacy, visit www.bloodcancerunited.org/.