East Bay Theatre to present Pulitzer Prize-winning play

By LOIS KINDLE

East Bay High School drama students will perform in Rabbit Hole, a 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a family navigating the unbearable grief of losing a child.

Show dates are Feb. 19 to 21 at the Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Old Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with all shows starting at 7. Each runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $8, payable via cash, Cash App or

Venmo at the door or in advance at All Events, https://allevents.in/gibsonton/pulitzer-prize-winning-play-rabbit-hole-tickets/80001498621862/, where credit cards are accepted.

Due to the play’s adult subject matter, viewer discretion is advised. The play is not recommended for young audiences.

The story is about Becca and Howie Corbett, who struggle to rebuild their lives, reconnect with each other and find a way forward after the accidental death of their 4-year-old son Danny. Their roles will be played by seniors Miley Davis and Ryan Smith.

The supporting roles of Izzy, Nat and Jason will be played by senior Jade Kratochvil, junior Rylee Jimenez and senior Ian Silverman.

The plot chronicles how each of these people navigates grief differently. Through laughter and tears, the play examines how families must move through forgiveness and show resilience to move on.

“I’ve wanted to direct Rabbit Hole for a very long time,” said Krista Blanchette, East Bay High theatre director. “It’s written so beautifully, and I have very talented performers who can handle the complex characters in this play.

“In addition, producing a play like Rabbit Hole is a service to my students who want to really dive into character analysis,” she continued. “It’s really about giving my students a true education in the craft of acting.”

Miley Davis was happy for the opportunity.

“Being a part of this play gave me the chance to learn new methods of acting and how to connect better with my character,” she said. “It was such a challenging change going from children’s musical theatre to serious drama but ultimately so very rewarding.”

Rabbit Hole premiered on Broadway in 2006 with critical acclaim. The Broadway production swept the Tony Awards as winner of Best Play, Best Scenic Design, Best Direction—in addition to Best Actress in a Play for Cynthia Nixon and Best Featured Actress in a Play for Tyne Daily. In 2010, Rabbit Hole was made into a film with Nicole Kidman in the leading role.

East Bay Theatre is now in its 52nd season, which started with Peter and the Star Catcher in October 2025, followed by Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer in December. This year it includes Rabbit Hole; the Showstoppers 10.0, 10-year anniversary performance coming up in April; and the season-ending hit musical Mamma Mia! in May.