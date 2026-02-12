Annual chamber banquet celebrates SouthShore’s finest

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater South Shore Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 2026 Annual Chamber Banquet Jan. 30 at Little Harbor’s Sunset Bar & Grill. Themed Southern Sunsets, the event was filled to capacity with 200 guests who came to enjoy a nice meal, connect with fellow members and honor the chamber’s 2025 award winners.

“From the beautiful waterfront setting to the heartfelt moments and well-deserved recognition, the night was truly a celebration of everything that makes SouthShore so special — our people, our partnerships and our community spirit,” said Melanie Davis, the chamber’s executive director. “This year’s event was particularly meaningful for me because it’s my final banquet, and it allowed me to shine a light on people who have done so much for this community this past year.”

The 2025 awards and their recipients included

• Helping Hands for Business: Shawn Ferguson, Hillsborough County Small Business Development Center.

• Lovely Spirit: Rosemary Leist, Flipside Realty by Design.

• Front Page Friend: Lois Kindle, The Observer News.

• Rock Solid Impact: AdventHealth Riverview.

• Guiding Light: Lea Manningham, Girls of the World.

• Home Grown, Hustle & Heart: Ginger Morrison.

Special congratulations went to Earl Bush, co-owner of Sweet Tea Tiki Bar, for his appointment as the chamber’s 2026 Honorary Mayor of SouthShore.

“I’m very honored to add my name to the many great people who came before me,” said the fifth-generation Ruskinite. “I thank God, my wife and all my great friends. I’m thankful for this opportunity and look forward to having fun and doing great things in the community.”

AdventHealth Riverview and Friends of the SouthShore Library were recognized as major event sponsors. Others included Nadere Photography, Florida Foam Factory, Sunset Bar & Grill at Little Harbor and Grease Monkey – Ruskin.

Davis also thanked the banquet’s committee members who committed their “time, creativity and dedication” to successfully bring the evening together—Melissa Canfield, Kristen Fuhs, Lea Manningham, Ray Monahan, Heidi Neal, Bonnie Peacock and Sherell Bennett.

“Thanks to everyone who attended, supported and helped make this night so memorable,” Davis said. “It was like a giant reunion—a wonderful mix of longtime members and new.

“Evenings like this remind us why our chamber is so unique— and why the connections we build together truly matter,” she said.

In other news

The SouthShore Chamber will host its annual Spring Expo at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1906 Haverford Drive, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The free expo will feature 50 vendors who will share information about the goods and/or services they provide the community and enjoy the opportunity of meeting visitors in person. Here’s a partial list of the businesses and organizations expected to be there.

Health & Wellness

• Fox & Friends Animal Hospital

• HCA Florida SouthShore Hospital

• United Healthcare

• Manatee ER at Sun City Center

• LifePath Hospice

Local Businesses & Services

• Grease Monkey

• The Observer News

• Cardinal Roofing

• Sunset Bar & Grill

Community & Nonprofits

• Community Foundation Tampa Bay

• C.A.R.E. animal shelter

• Sun City Center Woman’s Club

• Seniors in Service

• Alzheimer’s Association

Housing & Senior Living

• Shadetree Apartments

• Imperial Candlelight

• Freedom Plaza

• SunTowers Retirement Community

• Cypress Creek Assisted Living

Elected & Public Offices

• Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez

As always, the expo will include door prizes and lots of free tchotchkes. Visitors and vendors alike will have the opportunity to win prizes on site.

For more information, call the chamber at 813-645-1366.