Obituaries for the week of February 5, 2026

Ronald Milton Brown

Ronald Milton Brown, son of Nell Agnes Dougherty Brown and Milton Allen Brown, was born December 25, 1934, in Atlanta Georgia, and died January 22, 2026, in Macon, Georgia. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 2617 Vinson Highway in Milledgeville, Georgia.

He is predeceased by his mother, Nell Brown; his father, Milton Brown; his older brother, Howard Allen Brown; and his sister, Sondra Joan Brown Groover.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lee Barrett Brown; his sister-in-law, Lelia Anne Barrett Chamlee; his niece, Katherine Anne Chamlee; his nephew, Alan Barrett Chamlee (wife Ellen); and his great-niece, Meghan Lynn Chamlee.

Ron attended Luckie Street Elementary and graduated from O’Keefe High School in 1954. Along with his mother and father, Ron helped run the Brown Typewriter Business on Ivy Street in Atlanta for five years. That came to a swift end, and then Ron enrolled and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1968. Ron later received his first-class radio license; a degree in airplane power plant; and his pilot’s license for private, commercial, instrument, seaplane and multi-engine aircraft. He worked for Eastern Airlines in Atlanta for many years. He began as a mechanic; next transferring to the radio department; and finally finishing up his career working on automatic landing certifications on various aircraft, including the 727 and L1011. Upon retiring from Eastern, Ron and Phyllis moved to Sun City Center, Florida, where they enjoyed many happy years, surrounded by friends and neighbors in the year-round warmth that Ron adored.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed restoring and driving vintage cars. He restored a 1929 Model A Coupe, which he taught his wife to drive, and a 1937 Packard 120 Convertible. He meticulously painted it in classic Packard maroon, added new upholstery and a new convertible top. It was his pride and joy.

Ron also enjoyed steam locomotives and vintage airplanes, especially the Corsair. He spent a great deal of time with the Dixie Wing Chapter of the CAF, based in Peachtree City, Georgia. He loved working in the hanger, doing whatever was necessary to get the planes up in the air. One of his favorite memories was getting the chance to fly a vintage warbird.

Ron met his wife, Phyllis, at a church event in 1976. They were married on August 6, 1978, by George McLendon. Ron always said that Phyllis was the best thing that ever happened to him. Phyllis reveled in his dry, witty sense of humor until his final days.

Cletus William Peck

Cletus William Peck, aged 73, passed away peacefully from this life on January 22, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Cletus was a resident of Sun City Center, Florida.

Cletus was born on June 8, 1952, to William Peck and Shirley Mae Smith. He attended Auburn High School and then joined the US Navy, where he spent his years on the USS Forrestal, traveling all over the world. He was very proud of his time in the Navy and enjoyed being a part of many Veteran events.

Cletus was the epitome of a hard worker. Although he held many jobs, including with the Rockford Sanitary District, his career spanning most of his life was plastering. It was the family business and was passed down from his father. He continued plastering for 50 years. Plastering evolved into many other construction projects. There really wasn’t anything he wasn’t able to do or fix. He constantly pursued ways to improve the many homes he had throughout his life. He was always in search of the next big adventure, project or challenge. He lived most of his life in the Rockford and Machesney Park area but enjoyed living in the warmer climates where he lived in Arizona for several years and eventually moved to Sun City Center, Florida. He worked for Sun City Center, doing buildings and grounds maintenance, which allowed him to visit with the residents. There was not a person that he met whom he didn’t leave an impact with. To know him was to love him. He was always there to lend a hand or offer advice.

Beyond his work, Cletus was a devoted husband to his wife of 16 years, Glynda Peck, and a loving father to Desiree (Nick) Dawson, and Dustin Peck. He was a proud grandfather to Ethan, Cameron, Colin and Mia. They were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother, Gregory Smith; sisters, Suzette (Timothy) Bargman, and Crystal Draffkorn; several nieces; and his lifelong friend, John Benjamin. Cletus was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; father, William; and brother-in-law, Jay Draffkorn.

Cletus enjoyed golfing, going to the beach, spending time at the casino, going on cruises and traveling to different places. He loved cooking for his family and making Christmas cookies with his grandchildren. He enjoyed golf cart rides in the neighborhood and working in the yard and the many rides taken on his Harley. He loved his dogs, Ruby and Misty. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Join us for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Sun City Center (Florida Room), 1009 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, FL 33573.

There will be a service with military honors in Machesney Park, IL, at a future date.

Frank Finney

Aug. 17, 1934 – Jan. 26, 2026

Frank died at 91 after living a full, adventurous life. He was known for his sharp mind, strong work ethic, confidence and deep devotion to his family—especially his wife, Joanne, the love of his life for nearly 50 years.

One of four children, Frank was the only one to attend college, earning an engineering degree from Johns Hopkins while working full time, raising his children and leading an engineering division. He spent over 25 years at AAI as an engineering manager, contributing to projects such as the Naval Electronic Training System and earning respect for his persistence and analytical skill.

Though serious in purpose, Frank enjoyed humor and precision. He loved a well-timed joke, simple magic tricks, logic puzzles and was an avid bridge player who passed on his love of games—from FreeCell and Sudoku to Hand and Foot and Broadway Bill.

At the center of Frank’s life was Joanne. Their relationship was marked by daily affection—each day beginning with a kiss and ending with “I love you.” Together they built a family Frank was deeply proud of, including his children, Garth, Chris and Lisa Finney; stepchildren, Heather and Rob Olney; and ten grandchildren.

Frank also had a lifelong love of sailing. He and Joanne owned three sailboats and spent years traveling the Intracoastal Waterway, the Caribbean, Bahamas, Venezuela, Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

If you ever hear Sweet Caroline, taste Rocky Road ice cream, are given a math puzzle to solve or have a convertible sports car race past you, chances are you’ll think of Frank. He was a man who valued integrity and honesty above all else and lived by those principles throughout his life. He took pride in his work, his family and the life he and Joanne created together.

James A. Wruck

James A. Wruck passed away January 28, 2026, after bravely fighting a lengthy illness.

He will be greatly missed by wife, Debbie, daughter, Dawn, many caring members of his family and close friends.

We would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love and support, both throughout his lifetime and during these difficult years.

Irene F. (Piaseczny) Ryan

Irene F. (Piaseczny) Ryan, 88, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on January 21, 2026, at home. Irene was born in Chelsea, MA, the daughter of the late Theodore and Catherine (Barys) Piaseczny. She leaves her loving husband of 64 years, Reginald Ryan; a son, Kenneth Ryan, and his wife, Grace, of VA; a daughter, Nancy Ryan, of FL; three brothers, Joseph Piaseczny, and his wife, Helen (deceased), of MA, John Piaseczny, and his companion, Donna, of NH, Thomas Piaseczny, and his wife, Carol, of MA.

Irene was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Salem State College and Suffolk University. She worked as a business education teacher and an executive assistant. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She will always be remembered and cherished as a loving and caring mom.

Per Irene’s wishes, there will be no services. Those who wish to honor her memory may make a donation to The Assistance Fund: tafcares.org/.