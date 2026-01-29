RSVP now for Kiwanis Club of SouthShore Vintage Tea

By LOIS KINDLE

Nothing warms an afternoon quite like tea, scones, petit fours and the company of good friends. That and more are on the menu at the Kiwanis Club of SouthShore’s upcoming Vintage Tea.

The gathering is set for Feb. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Plaza Club at Freedom Plaza, 3932 Upper Creek Drive in Sun City Center. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy brewed tea, finger sandwiches, scones, petite fours and other desserts, prepared and donated by longtime event sponsor, Freedom Plaza, plus a themed grand-basket raffle; door prizes; and fashion show coordinated by committee co-chair Karen Bennett, showcasing St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store attire and accessories modeled by Kiwanis members.

Fashions and accessories will be available for purchase during the event.

“What makes our tea special is we have a collection of vintage teapots, cups and saucers I’ve gathered over the years,” said Sharon Braden, committee co-chair. “Each table is a little different, the food is always delicious and every guest receives a handmade favor.”

The tea is open to the public, and with only 80 seats available, early reservations are encouraged. Guests are invited to dress in fancy or business attire to match the spirit of the event.

The cost is $25 per person, and RSVPs are required in advance. Tables of eight are available when all seats are paid for at one time. Call Braden at 724-996-1292; then mail a check, made out to Kiwanis Club of SouthShore, to 2506 Larkin Drive, Sun City Center 33573. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted at the event for advance reservations.

Teacup and teapot sponsorships are available for $50 and $100, respectively.

All proceeds go to Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs: Terrific Kids at 12 area elementary schools; K-Kids at one elementary; Builder’s Clubs at two middle schools; and Key Clubs at three high schools.

The tea launches the year’s fundraising, and a concert at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will follow in late spring. Other funding sources include member and business donations.

Generally, up to 20 $1,000 scholarships are awarded to help graduating seniors further their educations. The money goes directly to the universities or colleges involved.

For more information about Kiwanis of SouthShore, call (908) 656-0144 or email kiwanissouthshorefl@gmail.com/.