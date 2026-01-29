Obituaries for the week of January 29, 2026

Colonel (ret) Darrell W. Katz

Colonel (ret) Darrell W. Katz, USA, of Wimauma, FL, died on January 16, 2026. Darrell was born in Alliance, Nebraska, on 12 March, 1939, to the late Amy M. Katz and Max L. Katz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hannelore; sister, Barbara; and brothers Charles, Randal and Duane.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christine; daughter, Monica Lee Nelson (David); grandchildren, Ashley Kautz (Mathew), Kelly Cochran (Taylor ); great-grandson, Felix Kautz; great-granddaughter, Mila Cochran; stepson, Michael Oliver (Jackie); and granddaughters, Kierston and Jessica.

The son of an Army officer, Darrell attended school in Germany and numerous Army installations. He enlisted in the Army in March 1956. Following basic training and jump school, he served in the 1st Airborne Battle Group, 505th Infantry at Ft. Bragg, NC, and Mainz, Germany, through 1961, when he was reassigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Abn) in Bad Toelz, Germany, until departing to attend Infantry Officer Candidate School in 1965.

Colonel Katz’s assignments included command of 14 Company, a Vietnamese Mobile Strike Force (MSF) company in I Corps, 5th SFGA, Republic of Vietnam, 1967-68. Upon his return from Vietnam in 1968, he commanded Company A, 2/325th Airborne Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division. Following completion of Army Rotary Wing Flight School, Cobra transition, and the Infantry Officers Advanced Course in 1971, he returned to Vietnam and served as company executive officer of Company D, 227 Cavalry and Battalion S3 of the 10th Avn Bn, 1st Avn Bde.

Returning from Vietnam in 1972, he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha to complete his bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 1973 he returned to Germany, assigned to the 71st Assault Helicopter Company, Wertheim, Germany. CPT Katz returned to Special Forces in 1975 and served as commander of ODA 6 and executive officer, Detachment A, Berlin Bde, US Army Berlin, Germany. Upon completion of the Command and General Staff College and a master’s degree in political science from Appalachian State University in 1978, Major Katz served as G5, 2d Armored Division (Fwd), in Garlstedt, Germany.

As a lieutenant colonel, he returned to Berlin and commanded Detachment A, Berlin Bde in 1981-84. From 1984-86 he commanded the 1st Bn, 10th SFG(A) in Bad Toelz, Germany. Following completion of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA, he was assigned to the then recently activated United States Special Operations Command at MacDill AFB, FL, as the Operations Division Chief. In 1989 he returned to Bad Toelz, Germany, to command 7th Special Operations Support Command, US Army Europe.

In January 1991 the unit deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Provide Comfort, the Kurdish relief operation in northern Iraq. Upon redeployment to CONUS, he served three years as the deputy chief of Staff Operations, US Army Special Operations Command, Ft. Bragg, NC. In December 1995, COL Katz concluded 39 years and nine months of service as the deputy director of Operations, U.S. Special Operations Command.

Col. Katz is a member of the Infantry Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame at Fort Benning, GA, and is a Distinguished Member of the Special Forces Regiment at Fort Bragg, NC. His awards and decorations include the Silver Star Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal w/olc, Legion of Merit w/201c, Bronze Star w/olc, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal w/numeral 7, Army Commendation Medal w/olc, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Army Aviator’s Badge and Master Parachutist’s Badge.

Donations to Chapter LX, SFA ATTN: Secretary, PO Box 6515,

MacDill AFB, FL 33608-0515

Edward F. Cantrell

Edward F. Cantrell, 93 years old, passed away peacefully on Jan 2, 2026. Born in Albertson, NY, Ed moved to Sun City Center, FL, in 1994. Ed lived a life rich in friendships, service and accomplishments.

He served in the Armed Forces from Dec. 1952 until Feb. 1954, during the Korean War. He received a master’s degree in science in 1977 and retired from Grummond Aerospace, where he assisted with programming the LEM module. He was a ‘man of many interests,’ with a passion for tennis, running, sailing, golf, pickleball and music. He was an avid reader. He ran the 1983 Boston Marathon.

In Sun City Center, he was a dedicated volunteer for the SCC Emergency Squad, Computer Club and the Samaritans.

He is survived by a niece, Cathi Monti, and a nephew, Steven Cantrell. Ed will be remembered for his unassuming nature, his kindness, humor, dedication and compassion. He will be missed. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.