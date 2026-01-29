Clarity Hearing to raise funds for Dogs Inc.

By LOIS KINDLE

When audiologist Alaina Becker first met Sun City Center resident Sue Spicer in early 2024, she was moved by the quiet presence of Spicer’s guide dog, Mason, settled faithfully at her feet.

“I saw how much security and independence he gave her,” said Becker, owner of Clarity Hearing. “It really inspired me, and I wanted to help make this possible for someone else.”

Becker already knew about Dogs Inc., thanks to Rick and Jane Lewis of FishHawk Ranch. The couple, both Clarity Hearing patients, were serving as puppy raisers for the nonprofit. During one of Rick’s visits, he brought a puppy along, sparking a conversation that eventually led Becker to tour the organization’s campus.

There she grasped the full impact of Dogs Inc.’s mission of transforming lives through the gift of extraordinary guide dogs, service dogs, skilled companion dogs and therapy dogs for people with vision loss, Veterans and others who need them.

That experience, her encounter with Spicer and her admitted soft spot for Veterans inspired Becker to raise scholarship funds for Dogs Inc.

“I think what she’s doing is wonderful,” said Spicer, who’s received three guide dogs from Dogs Inc. over the years. “Each was very special and served as more than a guide,” she said. “They all provided companionship and love, as well.”

During February and April, Becker will donate $250 to Dogs Inc. for every set of hearing aids sold. Her goal is to fund two $5,000 scholarships: one for a guide dog recipient and another for a Veteran receiving a service dog.

“That’s $10,000, and your hearing health can help make it happen,” she said. “I want every hearing aid purchaser to feel they’ve contributed. I just feel the heart of my business should be giving back to the community I’m serving, and I’m hoping this brings greater awareness to the wonderful work of Dogs Inc.”

The fundraiser is welcome news to the 501(c) 3 charitable organization.

“We greatly appreciate Dr. Becker’s thoughtfulness and generosity,” said Amber Watt, managing director of the Dogs Inc. philanthropy team. “It’s because of big-hearted supporters like her that we can provide our extraordinary dogs at no cost.

“Dr. Becker’s generosity will support the matchmaking of a world-class guide or service dog with its forever person by covering the cost of the on-campus student training. She’s helping give people with vision loss more independence and Veterans the promise of better days ahead.”

Clarity Hearing is at 4040 Upper Creek Drive, Suite 105, Sun City Center 33573.

For more information on the fundraiser, Clarity Hearing or an appointment, call 813-922-2119 or visit www.clarityhearingHDD.com/.

For more information on Dogs Inc., visit www.dogsinc.org/.