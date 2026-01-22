Winthrop Pop-Up Market season continues with deeper bond to community nonprofits

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Winthrop Pop-Up Market extends its run through May with renewed interest and unique offerings for people interested in “local flavor” with “front-porch charm.”

That’s the description for the seasonal market that runs October through May inside the neo-traditional community founded by Riverview residents John and Kay Sullivan, whose lifelong passion involves designing spaces for creativity, livability and connection.

Held the third Saturday of the month, the Riverview marketplace offers more than 150 spots for vendors with artistic flare and creative drive to run their spaces alongside local business owners and food merchants in booths and trucks. At the southeast corner of Providence Road and Bloomingdale Avenue, Winthrop was founded on the premise that people who live, work and play together build a strong community for locals and visitors alike.

Four markets remain in the current season, which kicked off in October and featured its fourth market last Saturday. The pop-up market continues its run Feb. 21, March 21, April 18 and May 16, open to humans (and friendly pets, alike,) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New this season is a special offer for youth, ages 6 to 17, to showcase their offerings in a place “to shine, connect and grow.” It caters to youth who make, design or manage the items or services they sell, including handmade goods, digital art, fashion, crafts, photography and more. A parent or guardian’s permission is necessary, and the young entrepreneurs are restricted from selling items on behalf of a parent, sibling or adult-run company.

Also new this season is a deeper bond with the nonprofits selected to benefit from a share of each market’s proceeds.

Historically, Winthrop organizers set aside $1,000 of the proceeds from each market to benefit a local nonprofit, selected from submitted applications.

This year, one nonprofit is selected for three monthly markets, which nets the nonprofit $3,000. (There are two markets in December, counting the annual Winthrop Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market.) The charity currently selected is the Rotary Club of Fishhawk Riverview, whose signature fundraiser each year is a fresh crawfish festival held in April on Winthrop property. The 16th annual Crawfish Festival is set for Saturday, April 25, at Founders Square at Winthrop Town Centre.

“I love the fact that we’re touching the next generation,” said Cindy Manchesi, Winthrop vice president, about the student scholarships Rotarians distribute and the Interact Club they are associated with at Riverview High, which in turn focuses on leadership and service.

“Interact is sponsored by Rotary International, and we have something like 40 high school club members helping out at the market,” Manchesi said.

Preceding the Rotary club, the Riverview Woman’s Club was selected to work as pop-up volunteers, and they, in turn, also raise money for student scholarships. Together, woman’s club members and Rotarians will work together the final three months of market season to guide wrestlers from Bloomingdale High School in their quest to raise money for team jerseys.

Team members assisted as well at the Christmas market.

That’s according to Manchesi, who five or six years ago took charge of the Winthrop Pop-Up Market, which in its first five years was run by the Sullivan’s oldest daughter, Katharine Sullivan-Dawes.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Manchesi said about the volunteer effort required to secure nonprofit donations. “Nonprofit representatives work with us the day of the market, from set-up to tear-down. They meet vendors, greet visitors and walk about to make sure everyone is happy. This gives them a chance to tell the community who they are and what they stand for, which gives them a chance also to grow their membership bases.”

A review of seasonal vendor contracts gives a feel for the types of offerings in view at the Saturday market. The list includes baked goods, backyard BBQ, signature spices, jewelry, coffee and teas, vintage albums, natural medicine, plants, home décor, honey, leathers, clothing, pet merchandise and more.

In addition to seasonal vendor contracts, the overall market allows also for half-season and monthly vendors. The cost is $70 per month for a 10×10 space, with larger spaces, if available, carrying an additional cost. The seasonal cost for vendor space at all eight markets is $480. Applications remain open until all spots are filled.

As for the current nonprofit involved in the effort, the FishHawk Riverview Rotary Club Foundation has earmarked more than $40,000 to local and global initiatives for the 2025-26 Rotary year. Local awardees include The Three B’s ministry, MacDonald Training Center, West Florida Foster Care Services, Seeds of Hope, Gibsonton Elementary School Food Pantry, Florida Society of Clinical Oncology, Feeding Tampa Bay, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Tampa Westchase Rotary U.S. Hunger Food Packing Program and the Hillsborough County public school system’s migrant education program. Global awardees include the Weiss Scholarship Foundation in Kenya and in Honduras, the Chispa Project, Honduras Compassion Partners and the El Ayudante Honduras Learning Center.

Moreover, the club, like all Florida-based Rotary clubs, helps to support Rotary’s Camp Florida and Rotary International’s initiative to end polio worldwide. The club reports also that it issues college scholarships and supports the high school speech contest at Newsome High.

For more information, visit www.winthroppopupmarket.com/, email winthroppopupmarket@gmail.com/, visit, as well, www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org and www.riverviewwomansclub/.org/.